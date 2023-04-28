Can You Pet the Dog in Honkai: Star Rail?

Everyone loves a cute video game doggo, and luckily, Honkai: Star Rail features a delightful little puppy named Peppy who even leads you along on a sidequest. Looking into Peppy’s adorable little eyes makes you want to give them a big pat, but can you? Let’s explain whether you can pet Peppy the dog in Honkai: Star Rail.

Explaining If You Can Pet and Interact with Peppy the Dog in Honkai: Star Rail

If your first encounter with Peppy on the Herta Space Station like mine was through the sidequest that involved Peppy leading you to various clues, you won’t be able to interact with Peppy during the mission itself. Outside of the mission though, you’ll find Peppy on the main level of the Herta Space Station, usually on the far right-hand side, and if you walk up to Peppy, you’ll have some prompts available to you.

When you interact with Peppy, you’ll be able to choose the options to touch Peppy’s paws, scratch its belly, and pat its head. It was a little disappointing though as you get a funny text prompt that occurs after you choose an action, but nothing really happens on screen; no actual scratching of the belly or patting of the head seems to be animated in, so just some text is the best you’ll get out of interacting with Peppy for now.

Maybe in the future HoYoverse will allow us to interact properly with the little pupper and other animals, but for now we’ll just have to take the text and admire the super cute puppy without seeing our character give it pats and tummy rubs. So, the answer is both yes and no as to whether you can pet Peppy the dog in Honkai: Star Rail.