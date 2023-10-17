Video Games

Station to Station

Station to Station lets you create your own little railway, transporting passengers and freight across the land. But what if you want a passenger-eye-view? You might wonder if you can ride the trains in Station to Station? I’ve got the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know Riding Station to Station’s Trains

Unfortunately, you can’t ride the trains in Station to Station. Once you’ve created a line and allocated it for freight or passengers, a train will start travelling along it. However, you can’t do too much with the train itself. It seems like it’s only there to let you know the line is active.

Click on it, for example, and you won’t get any information and you absolutely won’t have the option to ride it. It’s a bit of a shame as I’d love to be able to (virtually) sit inside, watching the voxel landscape roll past.

The option to ride trains could be added later like the photo mode, but, right now, it’s just not possible. There are other train games where you can be a passenger, Train Sim World 2, for example.

But the answer to can you ride the trains in Station to Station is no.

