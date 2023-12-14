Captain America: Brave New World Hires New Writer After Delay

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s release date shakeup has some ripple effects. Captain America: Brave New World has hired a new writer after having its release date pushed to 2025.

Per Deadline, Matthew Orton, who worked as a consulting producer on Disney+’s Moon Knight, has been brought on to write news scenes that will be shot at some point in 2024. Details about the new material are obviously under wraps, but reshoots are nothing new for the MCU, becoming a massive part of a franchise that remains ever-growing.

Originally called Captain America: New World Order, the film is set to follow Sam Wilson after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Of course, at the end of that series, Wilson finally picked up the shield Steve Rogers gifted him in Avengers: Endgame and became the new Captain America, defeating the Flag Smashers. But the world is always full of new threats, and Brave New World will find Wilson up against plenty.

Joining Anthony Mackie in the cast is Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Other MCU characters set to appear include Betty Ross, played by Liv Tyler, who is making only her second appearance in the franchise, and Thunderbolt Ross, now played by icon Harrison Ford, who’s taking over for the late William Hurt.

It will be a while before Brave New World hits theaters in Feb. 2025, but the MCU will have plenty of shows and one movie featuring a certain Merc With a Mouth to hold diehards over.

