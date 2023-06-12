Movies & TVNews

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix Trailer Is a Love Letter to the ’90s on Netflix

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix from Netflix & Ubisoft gets a trailer ahead of a fall 2023 premiere, being a love letter to the 90s.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, a Netflix and Ubisoft animated series from Adi Shankar set in the style of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, received a new trailer during today’s Ubisoft Forward, with release set for fall of this year. This futuristic Ubisoft comedy has been a long time coming, with first information on the project arriving all the way back in 2019. While you’d be forgiven for thinking that the series would focus primarily on the Far Cry DLC it is based on, today’s trailer makes it look like the show will be brimming with references to other Ubisoft properties.

Netflix says the Ubisoft show is poised to be a love letter from the ’90s. You can see its slick animation style, along with a few nods to Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, and more, in the Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix trailer below.

The Ubisoft Forward has showcased other events so far today, most notably a gameplay overview and release date trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. It also cast a new light on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, XDefiant, and various Assassin’s Creed projects. Ubisoft is delivering the sorts of games it does best. We’ll see later this year how Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix fits into that.

