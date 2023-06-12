Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Release Date Revealed with 6-Minute Na’vi Gameplay Video

The June 2023 Ubisoft Forward revealed a long-awaited gameplay overview trailer for first-person story-driven adventure game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which now has a release date of December 7, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Amazon Luna. Avatar film franchise creator James Cameron even appeared during the presentation to talk more about how Ubisoft Massive Entertainment has used modern technology to create an experience that exists alongside the stories we’ve seen in the universe’s two movies. Ubisoft said that it wants its first-person open-world experience to reward curious players with never-before-seen areas of Pandora.

Playing as a Na’vi brings countless abilities that will help players gain the upper hand in battle and use the world of Pandora to their advantage. “You will have access to human weapons, such as assault rifle or shotgun, and stealthier, more precise traditional Na’vi weapons such as a bow and spearthrower,” Ubisoft explained, and when you repel the RDA, the environment will heal, unlocking new crafting resources.

Additionally, the game can be played both in single-player or in co-op, and you have considerable customization options: “Your Na’vi character is customizable with options including different body types, voices and body paint, and like you, your character will learn how to be a Na’vi, including how to harness your formidable strength and agility while traversing through the stunning and dangerous open world.” See what it’s like to play as a Na’vi in the six-minute Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gameplay overview below.

Ubisoft had originally announced Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in June 2021 at another Ubisoft Forward with a cinematic trailer, so today’s gameplay reveal and release date announcement delivered a lot of new information.