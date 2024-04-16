The werewolf Cornell in Castlevania
Category:
News
Video Games

Castlevania Fans Discover the Konami Code in a 25-Year-Old Game

Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 11:46 am

In 1999, an upgraded version of Castlevania 64, Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness, was released on the Nintendo 64. Now, 25 years later, a group of fans have discovered the infamous Konami Code can be used in the Castlevania title for early unlocks.

Recommended Videos

X user @JupiterClimb dropped the news on the social media platform yesterday:

As JupiterClimb mentions, credit goes to the CV64 Discord for discovering this cheat code, specifically members Moises and Liquid Cat. The Konami Code was originally entered on the NES as up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, and Start. Since Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness is on the Nintendo 64, though, Konami decided to make the code more complicated. It is entered like this:

* C-Up x4 * C-Down x4 * C-Left x2, C-Right x2 * C-Left x2, C-Right x2 * L, R, Z

Related: Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Legacy Series Doesn’t Mention Hideo Kojima

That certainly explains why it took so long to discover the Konami Code in Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness, as there probably haven’t been many people in the last 25 years who got bored enough to type all that on the off chance it works. Thankfully, it’s been discovered, and those who plug it in will unlock all characters and costumes from the start. What’s more, Moises has found more codes that might have an impact on the speedrun scene, breathing new life into the game.

Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness is Konami’s apology for Castlevania 64, though it is only marginally better. Sure, it expands the story of the original and adds extra characters, including Cornell, a magic user who can transform into a werewolf, but it still has its fair share of issues, including Castlevania not translating well to 3D. Regardless, it is still awesome to see gamers having fun and discovering secrets like this years after release.

Post Tag:
Castlevania
Konami
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Bethesda Reveals Official Stats for Prime Video’s Fallout Characters
Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in Fallout Season 1.
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Video Games
Video Games
Bethesda Reveals Official Stats for Prime Video’s Fallout Characters
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Trainers Don’t Want To Rediscover Kanto For The 10th Time
pokemon go rediscover kanto
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Pokemon GO Trainers Don’t Want To Rediscover Kanto For The 10th Time
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Players Brace For Rediscover Doomsday Avatar Update
pokemon go rediscover update
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Pokemon GO Players Brace For Rediscover Doomsday Avatar Update
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Bethesda Reveals Official Stats for Prime Video’s Fallout Characters
Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in Fallout Season 1.
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Video Games
Video Games
Bethesda Reveals Official Stats for Prime Video’s Fallout Characters
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Trainers Don’t Want To Rediscover Kanto For The 10th Time
pokemon go rediscover kanto
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Pokemon GO Trainers Don’t Want To Rediscover Kanto For The 10th Time
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Players Brace For Rediscover Doomsday Avatar Update
pokemon go rediscover update
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Pokemon GO Players Brace For Rediscover Doomsday Avatar Update
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 16, 2024
Author
Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.