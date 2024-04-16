Castlevania Fans Discover the Konami Code in a 25-Year-Old Game

In 1999, an upgraded version of Castlevania 64, Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness, was released on the Nintendo 64. Now, 25 years later, a group of fans have discovered the infamous Konami Code can be used in the Castlevania title for early unlocks.

Recommended Videos

X user @JupiterClimb dropped the news on the social media platform yesterday:

New KONAMI CODE discovered after 25 years!!



In Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness, you can unlock all characters and costumes from the start: pic.twitter.com/ZkueeXCNeb — JupiterClimb (@JupiterClimb) April 15, 2024

As JupiterClimb mentions, credit goes to the CV64 Discord for discovering this cheat code, specifically members Moises and Liquid Cat. The Konami Code was originally entered on the NES as up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, and Start. Since Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness is on the Nintendo 64, though, Konami decided to make the code more complicated. It is entered like this:

* C-Up x4 * C-Down x4 * C-Left x2, C-Right x2 * C-Left x2, C-Right x2 * L, R, Z

Related: Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Legacy Series Doesn’t Mention Hideo Kojima

That certainly explains why it took so long to discover the Konami Code in Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness, as there probably haven’t been many people in the last 25 years who got bored enough to type all that on the off chance it works. Thankfully, it’s been discovered, and those who plug it in will unlock all characters and costumes from the start. What’s more, Moises has found more codes that might have an impact on the speedrun scene, breathing new life into the game.

Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness is Konami’s apology for Castlevania 64, though it is only marginally better. Sure, it expands the story of the original and adds extra characters, including Cornell, a magic user who can transform into a werewolf, but it still has its fair share of issues, including Castlevania not translating well to 3D. Regardless, it is still awesome to see gamers having fun and discovering secrets like this years after release.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more