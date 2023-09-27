Castlevania Producer’s Devil May Cry Show Gets First Look Teaser

The upcoming Devil May Cry adaptation from producer Adi Shankar, who was behind Netflix’s Castlevania, has dropped its first teaser.

The teaser, which you can see below, doesn’t really show off much about what will happen in Devil May Cry, though it does showcase some of the action viewers will be able to expect when teh series finally drops. The footage shows off, specifically, a look at series protagonist Dante in action, and the animation style of the show.

Outside of Devil May Cry, Shankar is working on adaptations of such gaming properties as Far Cry, Hyper Light Drifter, PUBG, and Assassin’s Creed. While adaptations of video games have received a bad reputation over the years due to a bunch of duds, Shankar’s Castlevania is genuinely excellent, and I’m expecting Nocturne to live up to the high bar set by that show. Shankar has a great sense of exactly why people like a property, and it’s translated well to his work. Basically, I’m extremely excited for Devil May Cry and everything I just listed above.

Not much is known about the first season of Devil May Cry at this point, though it’s supposed to feature Vergil and Lady, two characters who are integral to the franchise.

The original Devil May Cry launched in 2001. Focusing on a demon hunter named Dante, the game featured a ton of interesting puzzles and a frenetic sort of combat that I can still vividly remember to this day. DmC: Devil May Cry, a reboot of the series, released in 2013, though Shankar’s work is clearly taking more inspiration from the original line of games than from that re-imagining. It’s one of those series that, if you haven’t played, I really do highly recommend it, especially if you’re a fan of such titles as Bayonetta. It’s not perfect, but it holds up better than a lot of older games.

The teaser doesn’t specify a release date for Devil May Cry, only that it’s “coming soon.”