CD Projekt Announces New The Witcher Boardgame

A new boardgame based on The Witcher franchise is on the way.

As reported by IGN, CD Projekt, the developer behind the video game series, is working with Go On Board on The Witcher: Path of Destiny, which is set in the titular universe based on the works of Andrzej Sapkowski. In the game, players take on the role of such heroes as Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer. CD Projekt is working closely with Go On Board for the project, providing feedback on design, lore, and aesthetics. The two companies previously worked together on The Witcher: Old World.

The Witcher: Path of Destiny will specifically be funded through Gamefound, with a campaign set to run from Oct. 8 until Nov. 7. According to the project’s page on that website, the game will allow for 1-5 players and take approximately 45-90 minutes. It’s recommended that players be at least 14-years-old. Deluxe pledges on the project come with double-layered player boards, character miniatures, character scoring miniatures, and tale tuck-boxes. You can watch an announcement video for the game from Go On Board below alongside the explainers posted on Gamefound.

As noted on Gamefound, players will involve themselves in “Tales.” These offer “unique narrative and strategic challenges.” The game has three parts: Card Drafting, which involves choosing cards on the board; Hand Management, which involves playing cards strategically; and Branching Storyline, which causes the Tale to evolve and thus allow players to get victory points and unlock special abilities. After three rounds, games will conclude. The Gamefound page features several examples of such Tales, including ones involving the Striga. Each of these Tales seems to have a special twist for gameplay and its own difficulty level.

The Gamefound crowdfunding campaign for The Witcher: Path of Destiny launches on Oct. 9. Until then, you can always play Old World or the video games.