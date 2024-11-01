Former Supergirl Actress Was Hurt By Recasting

Sasha Calle, who played Supergirl in The Flash, has spoken up about her disappointment at being replaced in the role following the film’s release. Warner Bros. finally had enough of what had become the DCEU and put James Gunn in charge, effectively rebooting everything and removing the old actors.

Calle recently revealed that she had signed a multi-picture deal when she took on the role, intending to continue as Supergirl in future DC Universe films. However, the DC Universe underwent significant changes after Gunn and Peter Safran assumed leadership of DC Studios. This resulted in a huge revamped direction for the franchise. This led to a new casting call for Supergirl, with the House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock ultimately securing the role for future DCU projects.

“I was so deeply in love with that role. I had a conversation about her future many times. When I signed onto that, it was for a multiple picture deal,” Calle confirmed to THR. “That’s a common thing when you sign onto a franchise. So it was very heartbreaking for me, and it was very confusing.”

“That was a rough experience, so I look forward to working with people in this industry who see my value and who are excited to work with me.” Calle continued, “… I look back at it as something super beautiful. It’s been said that a queer Latina girl like me couldn’t be Supergirl. But I was, and no one can take that away from me. That is the most important thing for me; I did something that mattered. And whether you saw yourself represented in me or not, a lot of people really connected with her and loved her.”

It is unfortunate that many actors lost their roles as great superheroes during the reboot. Actors often sign multi-picture deals that can be disrupted by unforeseen changes in studio direction or franchise restructuring. The Flash film, while featuring Calle’s debut as Supergirl, faced multiple challenges, including the legal troubles of co-star Ezra Miller and the film’s underperformance at the box office.

While it had an amazing cast full of talent and some of the best castings the DCEU could have asked for, it did not do well. Some would say it didn’t focus enough on developing the characters before jumping into Justice League, but there are a lot of reasons why it didn’t do well. However, hopefully, we’ll see the DCU place DC as real competition to Marvel’s powerhouse of cinema.

