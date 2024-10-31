Spider-Man Voice Actor Comments On ’97 Continuation

Rumors of a revival of the classic animated series Spider-Man ’97 have been circulating since the success of the Disney+ show X-Men ’97. The original voice actor for Peter Parker, Christopher Daniel Barnes, has spoken up about the situation, too.

Recommended Videos

Barnes posted on X (formerly Twitter) to talk about the love the show had received from longtime fans. Unfortunately, Barnes confirmed that he had not heard of any plans for a revival. He said he was grateful for his fan support regarding the potential project. Barnes has previously indicated his interest in a revival of the 1990s series, even saying in May that he would be interested in reprising his role. However, he has not been contacted about that project.

Hey everybody! As far as I know there are still no plans for a Spider-Man 97 show, but I sure do appreciate the love! 🙏🏻 — Christopher Daniel Barnes (@cdb_stories) October 29, 2024

Related: Venom Retcons Eddie Brock Scene In Spider-Man No Way Home

X-Men 97 has been very successful, and it would make many think that other successful shows would follow suit. However, it seems like Spider-Man isn’t on that list. That makes sense because Spider-Man is owned by Sony, so Disney can’t just make a show because they feel like it. Hopefully, there will be some news about it soon. The Spider-Verse movies have done incredibly well, so it’s clear that there is potential for Spider-Man in animated format.

While there is no official confirmation of a Spider-Man ’97 series, we can still hope there will be some in the future. Barnes words, “Hey everybody! As far as I know there are still no plans for a Spider-Man 97 show, but I sure do appreciate the love! ??” may be a way to bring the attention to Sony and Marvel. The companies may be for it if there is potential to make money.

Related: Deadpool & Wolverine Streaming Release Day Announced

We just have to wait and see how long it takes for any kind of confirmation to come.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy