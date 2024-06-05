Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Chainsaw Man Chapter 168 Release Date & Time Confirmed

The Chainsaw Man manga has been in a bit of a slow period over the past month or so, but it looks like things could finally be ramping up with the next chapter. Here’s when Chainsaw Man chapter 168 is set to be released.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 168 Release?

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 is set to be released on June 11, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The chapters usually release at midnight in Japan, which means that folks in North America can expect it at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time. I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a better idea of what time the chapter goes live in your region:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastJune 11, 11 a.m. Eastern Time
USA – West CoastJune 11, 8 a.m. Pacific Time
EuropeJune 11, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaJune 12, 1 a.m. ACT
JapanJune 12, 12 a.m. JST

And there you have it. Keep in mind that we may get some leaks and spoilers ahead of the official release, so you may want to be a little wary of spoilers about a day or two before the chapters are set to come out.

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man?

You’ll be able to read Chainsaw Man via the usual channels like Viz and Mangaplus. These sites usually allow you to read the latest chapter for free, but you’ll have to pay a small fee if you’re looking to read the whole series.

In chapter 167, we finally saw what became of the cliffhanger where Yoru said she would castrate Denji to help him get his mind straight. While the chapter did begin that way, Yoru suddenly remembers that she and Denji had kissed at his house before, but those memories were erased by Nayuta. When those memories come back to her, the two kiss, and the chapter ends with Denji ejaculating while Asa takes control of her body again.

