Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

Chris McMullen
Published: May 8, 2024 09:16 am

Jeremy Clarkson is back on the farm for the third season of his agriculture-heavy show, Clarkson’s Farm, but Prime Video has split it into two chunks. So, when is the next half dropping? Here’s the confirmed release date of Clarkson’s Farm Season 3, Episode 5.

Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

The next episode of Clarkson’s Farm arrives on Prime Video on Friday, May 10th, along with Episodes 6, 7, and 8. Episodes 1-4 dropped on May 3rd, so you’ll be able to watch the whole of the eight-episode outing in one sitting. 

So, Prime Video has made viewers wait a full week, which isn’t the end of the world. Yes, I’m looking at you, The Walking Dead, with your months-long hiatuses.

Do You Need to Watch Clarkson’s Farm Seasons 1-2 Before Season 3?

You don’t have to watch the first two seasons of Clarkson’s Farm in order to enjoy Season 3. It absolutely helps if you know who Clarkson and, preferably, have watched a season or two of Top Gear or The Grand Tour.

Clarkson is famed for being irascible, and whether that’s a put-on persona or not, it comes through in most of the things he’s featured in. Much of the entertainment value of Clarkson’s Farm comes from watching him getting angry or frustrated over the various issues he and his farmhands run into. 

If you’re curious as to how “real” the show is, LiveFrankly had some real-life farmers weigh in with their opinions, and they were generally positive. That said, this is still reality TV, and I’m inclined to take it all with a pinch of salt, especially when you think about what editing can accomplish. 

And that’s the confirmed release date of Clarkson’s Farm Season 3, Episode 5.

Clarkson’s Farm is streaming now on Prime Video.

