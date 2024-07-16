Climb Race Simulator promo image
Climb Race Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Published: Jul 16, 2024 06:37 am

Updated: July 16, 2024

Added the most recent code!

Clicking the screen to gain Strength in this fun simulator can become tedious pretty quickly. Luckily, you can redeem Climb Race Simulator codes to get free Strength, Trophies, and many other freebies that will bring you one step closer to reaching the finish line and defeating all the bosses!

All Climb Race Simulator Codes List

Working Climb Race Simulator Codes

  • RELEASE: Use for 15 Trophies and 500 Strength (New)

Expired Climb Race Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no expired Climb Race Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Climb Race Simulator

Follow these simple steps to redeem Climb Race Simulator codes:

How to redeem codes in Climb Race Simulator
Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Climb Race Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button located on the right side of the screen.
  3. Copy a code from the list above and paste it into the Enter Code field.
  4. Click the Verify button to get your rewards.

