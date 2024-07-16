Climb Race Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 16, 2024 Added the most recent code!

Recommended Videos

Clicking the screen to gain Strength in this fun simulator can become tedious pretty quickly. Luckily, you can redeem Climb Race Simulator codes to get free Strength, Trophies, and many other freebies that will bring you one step closer to reaching the finish line and defeating all the bosses!

All Climb Race Simulator Codes List

Working Climb Race Simulator Codes

RELEASE: Use for 15 Trophies and 500 Strength (New)

Expired Climb Race Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Climb Race Simulator codes.

Related: Skateboard Race Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Climb Race Simulator

Follow these simple steps to redeem Climb Race Simulator codes:

Image by The Escapist

Open Climb Race Simulator on Roblox. Click the Codes button located on the right side of the screen. Copy a code from the list above and paste it into the Enter Code field. Click the Verify button to get your rewards.

To get codes for similar games, check out our Bike Race Simulator Codes and Parkour Jumping Race Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy