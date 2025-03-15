Complete Basketball Zero Styles Tier List – All Moves Guide

Basketball Zero, previously known as Basketball Rivals, has a variety of different playstyles inspired by Kuroko’s Basket characters. Based on the flexibility and power of these moves as well as how good the awakenings are, I rated all of them from S to C-Tier. Here’s my Basketball Zero styles tier list and all moves showcase.

Recommended Videos

All Styles in Basketball Zero Ranked

Image by The Escapist / Thumbnail Images by Production I.G

I’ll be ranking Basketball Zero styles from S-Tier to C-Tier here and if you want a full showcase of all moves from each style check it out below the tier list explanations. As for the ranking criteria, S-Tier styles have the best combination of powerful offensive and defensive moves and are highly flexible. A-Tier styles are powerful like S-Tier but are more specific in their use and require certain scenarios to make them S. Lastly, B and C-Tier styles aren’t bad, they just either don’t have as many moves or the moves are slightly less powerful than the higher tiers.

S-Tier Basketball Zero Styles

Style Rarity Ranking Reason Pros & Cons

Ace Mythic Ace has the most flexibile and powerful combination of dribbling and shooting moves with Athletic Drive and Athletic Fade. You’ll be scoring often and once your Awakening comes you can pull off some unblockable shots so it’s one of the best, if not the best, Styles in the game. + Best Dribbling Moves

+ Best Carry in Public Games

+ Two Unblockable Moves

– Most Difficult to Obtain

Star Legendary Star shares the powerful moves with Ace but it’s much more focused on dunks and getting close. For this reason it’s slightly below Ace since you need to get close and avoid getting your ball stolen so focus on pulling off Dashes and Self-Oops when your Meteor Strike and Dunk are on cooldown. + Difficult to Block/Unblockable Attacks

+ Two Awakening Moves

– You Need to Get Close to the Hoop

A-Tier Basketball Zero Styles

Style Rarity Ranking Reason Pros & Cons

Sniper Legendary Sniper is incredibly powerful with half-court and full-court shooting but you need a good team for it to be S-Tier. If you’re playing with friends via voice comms and can coordinate your passes and shots, Sniper is easy S-Tier. If you’re playing with low-skill randoms against a good team it can get a bit difficult since you have no mobility move so it’s A-Tier in that case. + Best Shooting Moves in the Game

+ Auto-aim and Guaranteed-score moves

– Highly Dependent on Cooldowns and Positioning

– No Mobility Moves

B-Tier Basketball Zero Styles

Style Rarity Ranking Reason Pros & Cons

Phantom Epic You are the best support in the game with some scoring potential. This means that if you’re playing with a pre-made group of friends via voice-comms who know what they’re doing this is S or at least A-Tier. If you’re playing with randoms who suck, you’re wasting your potential with passes. Long story short, you need a good team for Phantom to shine like in the anime/manga. + Best Support Moves

+ Excellent Mobility

– Highly Dependent on Your Team

– Only One Shooting Move

C-Tier Basketball Zero Styles

Style Rarity Ranking Reason Pros & Cons

Clutch Rare This is simply the beginner option with a great combination of offensive and defensive moves. Not much to say here since this is just a weaker version of Ace since you don’t have mobility moves and only have one Awakening move instead of two. + Great for Beginners

– Only One Ultimate/Awakening

– No Mobility Moves

All Basketball Zero Styles List and Moves Showcase

Now that you know which are the most powerful moves with via our tier list above, let’s showcase all the moves from each Basketball Zero Style. Each Style has two moves ranging from Mobility to Dribbling or Shooting. Each Style has an Awakening/Ultimate but Rares will usually have only one Ultimate/Awakening move while the others have two.

Ace Style Showcase

Rarity and Roll Chance Mythic

Normal Odds: 0.5%

Lucky Odds: 5% Athletic Drive – Dribbling Move Athletic Fade – Shooting Move Too Easy – Awakening Move (Dribbling + Shooting Move) Jelly Layup – Awakening Move (Shooting move)

Star Style Showcase

Rarity and Roll Chance Legendary

Normal Odds: 2%

Lucky Odds: 45% Super Dunk – Shooting Move Dash – Mobility Move Meteor Strike – Awakening Move (Shooting Move) Self-Oop – Awakening Move (Shooting Move)

Sniper Style Showcase

Rarity and Roll Chance Legendary

Normal Odds: 2%

Lucky Odds: 45% Perfect Arc – Shooting Move Quick Release – Shooting Move Full Court – Awakening Move (Shooting Move)

Phantom Style Showcase

Rarity and Roll Chance Epic

Normal Odds: 35%

Lucky Odds: 50% Misdirection – Invisibility Move Bullet Pass – Passing Move Invisible Drive – Awakening Move (Dribbling Move) Phantom Oop – Awakening Move (Shooting Move)

Clutch Style Showcase

Rarity and Roll Chance Rare

Normal Odds: 62.5%

Lucky Odds: 0% Jump Stop – Shooting move Pressure Defense – Defense move Awakening Move (Shooting)

That’s it for my Basketball Zero styles tier list and guide for all moves. Check out our Basketball Zero Codes to grab free goodies for the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy