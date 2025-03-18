Complete Ghoul://RE Boss and Raid Guide

Bosses and Raids in Ghoul://RE may be few, but each one is a brutal test of skill and strategy. These fights demand precise teamwork and mastery of the game’s mechanics, pushing players to their utmost limits. However, the challenge is well worth it, as the rewards are some of the most powerful and coveted items in the game. Follow our Ghoul://RE Boss and Raid guide to find their weakness.

Ghoul://RE Boss List

Ghoul://RE currently has only three Bosses, but these bosses make up for their small quantity with their overwhelming quality. They are very hard to defeat and possess many moves that normal Ghouls or Humans do not have access to. Defeating them is a difficult task in this already difficult game. Below is a description and list of known moves from these Bosses.

Boss Difficulty Location

Eto Very Hard Hospital

Noro Hard Central Park

Tatara Very Hard Bridge

Eto Boss Raid Guide in Ghoul://RE

This boss is very hard and could take you multiple tries to finish. Contrary to the fast and mobile Kagune that is available to ghouls, Eto has a mix of close-range nukes and long-range dashes and jumps that can catch you off-guard. This boss has a lot of health, so you better be prepared for a long fight. Here are the known abilities:

Ability Description Devastate Eto slams the area around hear, knocking everyone back and dealing massive damage. Leap Eto jumps and slams the area she lands in, stunning everyone and dealing damage. Hunger Eto uses her Kagune to grab a player and drain their life.

Noro Boss Raid Guide in Ghoul://RE

Noro is the weakest of the three bosses, but do not be fooled. This boss can kill you in a few seconds if you are not careful. Even if you are in a group, he can pin you down and deal incredible amounts of damage in a short period of time. The moveset is somewhat similar to the Kagune that Ghouls have access to, so if you have seen that fighting style, you may have an easier time. Here is the list of known abilities:

Ability Description Gnaw Noro bites at the closest enemy, dealing significant damage. Devour Noro slams the ground in front of him, knocking back and heavily damaging anyone struck. Mastication Noro uses his Kagune to bite a chunk out of a player, marking them to take more damage. Usurper Noro unleashes a terrifying roar that does damage and lowers the stats of anyone near him.

Tatara Boss Raid Guide in Ghoul://RE

Tatara is a new boss, and not much is known about him or his abilities. He has a lot of health, a lot of AOE abilities, and very high damage. The main information we have is that he has multiple stun attacks that keep players in place or knock them away. At this time, none of the abilities have been publicly documented.

That is all currently available information regarding Bosses. Check out our Ghoul://RE Kagune tier list and guide to find out how to defeat bosses more easily.

