Complete Ghoul://RE Kagune Tier List and Guide

In Ghoul://RE, Kagune serve as the defining trait of every ghoul, making a perfect mix of power and mobility. These deadly biological weapons allow players to unleash explosive attacks, adapt to different combat styles, and dominate the battlefield with unique abilities. To gain mastery over your Kagune, make sure to follow along to our Ghoul://RE Kagune tier list and guide.

Recommended Videos

Ghoul://RE Kagune Tier List

Image by Tiermaker

There are a lot of good Kagune in Ghoul://RE, so the top tiers are quite packed. Any of these choices will be good enough to carry you for the entirety of the game. Ken, specifically, has multiple stages of evolution that get stronger as you level up, making it the best Kagune in the game. A good starting Kagune would be Yamori or Beaked, for their simplicity and good damage output.

Ghoul://RE Kagune List

Below is a complete and detailed overview of Kagune in Ghoul://RE, listed from best to worst:

Kagune Names Ability Overview % Description 3% • An extremely powerful Kagune, possessing multiple stages and unique abilities.

• Has some of the highest damage in the game, along with some very powerful stun abilities.

• Easy to use and leagues above other Kagune of the same type, claiming the crown in Ghoul://RE. 3% • An extremely fast Kagune focused on mobility and range.

• Amazing at chasing enemies and killing them with overwhelming offensive force.

• Great ranged and melee options for optimal damage output. 3% • An oppressive Kagune designed for keeping an enemy in place and dishing out incredible amounts of damage.

• Best used in close range and with rapid attacks.

• Mayu also has some trapping abilities, slowing down enemies and setting them up for an easy kill. 3% • A fast Kagune focused on dealing with multiple enemies at once.

• Best used when you are being chased by a group of enemies. 3% • Yomo is a Kagune that wants to fight a single enemy and devastate it with explosive single-target damage.

• Excellent damage and mobility. 3% • Noro has a single goal in mind: keeping the enemy down for as long as possible.

• Once down, this Kagune can deal damage freely. 11% • A fast-attacking Kagune with combos that connect for multiple attacks. 11% • Yamori is a slow but deadly Kagune.

• It winds up attacks for explosive damage. 86% • A good starting Kagune.

• Good ranged and melee options for optimal battling. 86% • If you love big swords, this Kagune is for you.

• Big sword combos and good damage. 86% • A very basic Kagune with short range and low utility.

How to Reroll Kagune in Ghoul://RE

Steps to Reroll kagune in Ghoul://RE

To Reroll Kagune in Ghoul://RE, you first need to collect Ghoul Points. You get Ghoul Points by completing missions, doing quests for your faction, and defeating marked players. But luckily, everyone gets 500 Ghoul Points to start out with, so you can make a few Rerolls before going out to collect more points. To Reroll, click on the Shop icon on the top left of the screen, followed by clicking on the Ghoul Point Exchange, and finally, Kagune Type Reroll.

And that is all for our Ghoul://RE Kagune tier list and guide. Visit our other Roblox pages for more related gaming information.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy