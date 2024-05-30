Concord Reveals First Look at Overwatch-style Gameplay

Sony debuted the 5v5 first-person shooter Concord during the PlayStation State of Play event on May 30. The title is from the newly acquired Firewalk Studios, and the gameplay resembles that of Overwatch and Valorant.

PlayStation’s Hero Shoorter Concord Looks A Lot Like Overwatch

Concord came as a surprise reveal to start the State of Play showcase, and it left viewers with a feeling of deja vu. The cinematic trailer would have fit perfectly in a Guardian of the Galaxy film, ending in a mad dash to secure a valuable piece of loot.

However, as the CGI curtain was pulled away and viewers got a taste of actual gameplay, the similarities to Overwatch became apparent. When players load onto the Concord servers, they’ll step into the shoes of a “free gunner.” They’ll select from a roster of heroes, each with their own unique abilities and personality, and duke it out against other free gunners to complete objectives.

The trailer gave players a glimpse at 16 playable characters but focused primarily on the five shown in the cinematic trailer. 1-0ff is a tank that specializes in explosives. Vale is a sniper. And Star Child can turn his skin into diamonds to negate damage.

Unlike Overwatch, Concord aims to progress its narrative via weekly cinematic showcases, peering into the lives of the free gunners. Overwatch does have some semblance of a storyline, but it might not be as easy to piece together as Concord’s aims to be.

Firewalk announced a pre-launch beta for PS5 and PC in July. This will lead up to the official global launch on August 23, 2024. Players can pre-order Concord and earn exclusive goodies, including access to the beta, starting June 6. If you’re in need of a fresh take on the hero shooter genre, it may be time to give Concord a try.

