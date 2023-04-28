Cormac McCarthy’s Blood Meridian Getting Movie Adaptation from The Road Director

The renaissance of the screen western continues. Cormac McCarthy’s infamous novel Blood Meridian is next in line for the movie treatment, with John Hillcoat, director of previous McCarthy adaptation The Road, taking the helm.

Deadline broke the news today, reporting that McCarthy and his son Francis McCarthy are executive producers, which should come as a relief to lovers of the book. The adaptation continues the run of period pieces from production company New Regency, which has been responsible for last year’s breakout hit The Northman, as well as the likes of 12 Years a Slave, The Revenant, and The Lighthouse.

Blood Meridian was first published in 1985 and has since come to be known for its dark, ultraviolent portayal of the Old West. It’s set in the 1840s and follows a 14-year-old known only as the Kid as he falls in with a gang that’s deeply involved in the trade for Native American scalps. Blood Meridian is a sprawling exploration of violence and morality, which should make for a dizzying movie version.

It’s also timely, with westerns slowly making their presence felt once more. The Power of the Dog drew considerable acclaim back in 2021, and let’s not forget 2020’s High Ground, as well as The English, Django, and the upcoming The Magnificent Seven reboot on TV and streaming services.