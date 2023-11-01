Critical Role: Who Is Daniel Sloss’ Aggy in Mighty Nein?

Warning: The following explainer of who Daniel Sloss’ Aggy is contains spoilers for Critical Role’s The Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice.

Not only did Daniel Sloss warm up the crowd at Wembley Arena prior to Critical Role’s sold-out The Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice, but the Scottish comedian joined the cast on stage as a guest player character. Here’s what you need to know about Sloss’ record-setting Critical Role character Aggy.

Who Is Daniel Sloss’ Aggy in Critical Role’s The Mighty Nein

When the Mighty Nein arrived at the Cobalt Soul to dispatch the renewed threat of Master Trent Ikithon, they found that the organization had already employed outside help in the form of the private investigator Rab “Aggy” Agg. Sloss rejoined the Critical Role cast on stage as the tonic wine-wielding dwarf with a rough-around-the-edges demeanor. The comedian described his kilt-wearing investigator as a former adventurer who let himself go a bit, specifically evoking the image of “a very small, fat John Wick.”

The comedian and actor known for the Netflix specials Dark and Jigsaw managed to headbutt a wall, crack jokes, and accidentally flash the entire Mighty Nein throughout their brief time together in the Cobalt Soul Archives. The level 5 monk proved significantly squishier than the largely level 20 Dungeons & Dragons party (with the exception of level 8 teen stowaway Luc Brenatto), which unfortunately did bite him in the end. Filled with tonic wine and confidence, Aggy fell victim to a sequence of traps in the Archives resulting in his untimely and somewhat slapstick demise.

Daniel Sloss Set a Record for the Shortest-Lived Critical Role Guest Character

Aggy’s brazen confidence, coupled with Sloss’ unfavorable, rolls led to the comic’s swift exit from Critical Role’s table. Sloss’ dwarf, ironically once nicknamed “the Roomba,” disintegrated into dust after suffering 76 points of force damage. CritRoleStats confirmed what audiences of The Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice may have suspected in Sloss’ quick turnaround, with the actor setting a record for the briefest guest player character appearance in the show’s history. In his 21 minutes with the Mighty Nein, Sloss’ total playtime clocked in just under Chris Perkins’ Kobold, Spurt.

Prior to appearing in The Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice, Sloss served as the one-shot’s warm-up comic and mentioned his love of the show. Sloss admitted to not being caught up on the show himself, confiding in the Wembley Arena crowd that he was working his way through Campaign 2. In Aggy, Sloss contributed a new milestone to the very Mighty Nein campaign he’s trying to catch up on.