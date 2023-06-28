Crusader of Centy, Landstalker, Revenge of Shinobi, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts Join Switch Online

Nintendo has just added four new games to the Sega Genesis library of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: Crusader of Centy, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Landstalker, and The Revenge of Shinobi. Nintendo and Sega have done an overall great job of adding valuable titles to the Genesis library so far, and tonight’s additions are a heck of way to emphasize that. These are really great gets.

Crusader of Centy is an obscure top-down action adventure developed by Nextech and published by Atlus in North America. If it looks like a Zelda clone on Genesis, that’s because it absolutely is one. But it’s supposed to be really great, and at a glance, you can tell its graphics are quite nice. Likewise, Landstalker is an isometric action adventure developed by Climax, and core members of this team would go on to develop the cult classic PlayStation 1 game, Alundra.

Next, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts is what it sounds like — a rendition of the ultra brutally difficult Capcom arcade game built for Genesis. And The Revenge of Shinobi is The Revenge of Shinobi. It’s a sidescroller that a lot of people like. So, yeah, all four of these games are basically crowd-pleasers (depending on your tolerance for Ghouls ‘n Ghosts difficulty).

Crusader of Centy, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Landstalker, and The Revenge of Shinobi are all available now in the Sega Genesis library for subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Prior to today, the most recent addition to NSO was Fire Emblem for Game Boy Advance.