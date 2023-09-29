CS2 Care Packages Explained

We’ve all become accustomed to the system in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive that rewards you with a random case or skin when you level up. It was pretty inconsistent — sometimes you’d get something completely useless and other times you’d get items worth several dollars. This system has been reworked in Counter-Strike 2 and is thankfully much better now. Lets go over how it works and what kind of rewards you can expect.

What Rewards Are in the CS2 Care Package?

Instead of a random reward for leveling up, we now have the Weekly Care Package in CS2. Playing and completing matches of any of the main game modes will earn you XP. Once you have enough XP to level up you’ll get a rewards screen pop-up. You’ll be able to choose any two of the four options presented to you. It always has at least one case plus a handful of lower tier skins and sprays.

It makes it a much better way to earn yourself some extra skins and cases each week as you play. Even if you can’t play much every week, just a handful of wins throughout the week should get you there. You’ll want to try and rack these up each week if you can. The value of the rewards will add up pretty quickly, and, before you know it, you’ll be able to sell them for some skins you really want.

That’s what the Weekly Care Package is in CS2. It’s the new way to earn some cases and skins and will be much more consistent.