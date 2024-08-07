Deadpool & Wolverine Is an Attempt To Repent for Disney+’s Marvel Sins

At the time of Deadpool and Wolverine’s release, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was desperate for a win. This wasn’t just because of recent films’ poor box office performance – the Disney+ side of things also led to a narrative mess that Deadpool & Wolverine is attempting to repent for.

The Disney+ Problem

The Multiverse Saga introduced television shows and limited event series as part of the overarching story, which led to the myriad of Dinsey+ projects. Unfortunately, most of these shows had little to no impact on the larger story that was being told, save for the two seasons of Loki that have been released at this point. Instead, Disney+ series such as Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and even WandaVision (to a certain extent) begin to not only meander in the MCU’s already complicated enough timeline but also make the story and meaningful consequences of the previous films suddenly feel insignificant (I’m looking at you, suddenly healed from using the Infinity Gauntlet Smart Hulk).

The Disney+ side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has, unfortunately, been more misses than hits. There are no lasting consequences, and the narrative has done anything but stay consistent. Characters developed or introduced in shows hardly make smooth transitions over to the feature films or are sometimes forgotten entirely, such as the Skrulls in Secret Invasion being of little consequence to the events in The Marvels. Now, Deadpool & Wolverine has been released into theaters, and its story, characters, and overall setting feel like a commentary on the current state of the MCU, as well as an attempt to throw out all the things that haven’t been working on Disney+ out the window.

Deadpool & Wolverine Plays Fast and Loose With Canon

Right from the beginning, Deadpool & Wolverine seeks to establish two things: it’s set away from the “sacred timeline” established in Loki season 1, and it is less concerned with merging universes as it is giving the one that’s being left behind some proper closure. Moreover, while Deadpool & Wolverine may crack jokes about dishonoring 2017’s Logan in Hugh Jackman’s return as the titular X-Man, it still manages to let audiences know the events of that film still had meaning while also playing into the multiversal theme of the MCU’s latest saga (something several Disney+ shows have failed to do).

The timeline and world of the Deadpool films also have a better reason than any of the previously listed projects to be unconcerned with the greater narrative of the MCU. Despite now being under the Marvel Studios banner, the film doesn’t change the tone or style that helped to make it so successful. There is adherence to some pre-established rules and locations related to the TVA, but other than that, the film doesn’t pretend to be anything it’s not. Deadpool & Wolverine is not only tonally consistent with what came before, but it plays fast and loose with the MCU rules in a more charming way than most Disney+ shows that tried so hard to stay relevant to the feature films.

Deadpool & Wolverine Addresses the Disney+ Legacy Problem

Of course, there’s also all the irreverent humor that is expected from a Deadpool film. Only this time, Ryan Reynolds and the writing team behind Deadpool & Wolverine are much more focused on poking fun at the recent struggles the studio has had while also acknowledging how they can also be part of the problem. Deadpool & Wolverine has a different kind of reverence toward the MCU and comic book films as a whole. A large reason why the film comes across as trying to repent for the recent disappointments on the streaming landscape is the theme of legacy that’s prevalent throughout the movie, especially in regard to the 20th Century Fox series of films.

With the inclusion of characters like Blade, Elektra, and Channing Tatum as Gambit, Deadpool & Wolverine acknowledges the genre’s shortcomings while also celebrating the impact these characters had before the oversaturation of live-action comic book adaptations. After Avengers: Endgame, the Disney+ projects were propositioned as its own sort of legacy celebration. WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first two series to be released, act as spiritual successors to stories of previous characters who had made sacrifices at the end of The Infinity Saga.

Deadpool & Wolverine Provides a Way Forward for Future Disney+ Projects

Unfortunately, not every Disney+ series would be as consistent in the quality of its storytelling. It’s also clear that Marvel Studios saw that the Disney+ projects were beginning to be a problem, as is evident by Marvel Television being formed and the approach to how these series are developed being changed entirely. In the wake of this restructuring and a closer examination of the content that is being put out, Deadpool & Wolverine has been released, and it feels like a breath of fresh air. The violence, humor, and surprisingly heartfelt story all feel like a course correction, especially when compared to the lackluster series that can be found on Disney+.

While the MCU has clearly struggled since the ending of The Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool & Wolverine shows a way forward. By the end of the film, Deadpool wasn’t forcefully put into the MCU, nor were any of the impactful moments of Loki Season 2 or Logan undone. Instead, director Shawn Levy and the rest of the team behind the movie aimed to create a loving tribute to the Fox films that shaped the comic book landscape before 2008’s Iron Man changed everything. In doing so, the film (whether intentional or not) addressed a lot of criticisms people have with the MCU and, more specifically, Disney+ today.

While Wade may have joked with Logan that they are joining the MCU at “a bit of a low point,” hopefully, things can begin to look up. The Multiverse Saga is in the middle of a massive course correction, and hopefully, future Disney+ series or special presentations will see what Deadpool & Wolverine did to help keep the MCU relevant and engaging and try to do the same.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

