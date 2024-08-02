Did Deadpool & Wolverine Confirm That MCU Blade Is Canceled?

Deadpool & Wolverine is a heartfelt ode to a bygone era of superhero movies, filled with references to the previous Marvel universes. An appearance by Wesley Snipes’ Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine may be the most exciting inclusion, giving us hints on what exactly is going on with the character.

Recommended Videos

Does Wesley Snipes Establish Himself as the Only Blade?

In the latter half of Deadpool & Wolverine, after Deadpool successfully recruits the Fox Marvel characters for his suicide mission to stop Cassandra Nova, Wesley Snipes’ Blade launches the first attack with a rocket launcher. While doing so, he confidently states that there has only been one Blade and that “there’s only ever gonna be one Blade”. Deadpool breaks the fourth wall in response by raising his eyebrows at the camera. The scene may just be a nod to Snipes holding onto the mantle for almost three decades, but it could also indicate the nature of Blade’s future presence in the MCU.

The comedic, self-referential nature of Deadpool & Wolverine should probably not be taken too seriously. Deadpool’s fourth-wall-breaking reaction to Blade’s statement supports as much. That said, given how meta the film is regarding the state of the MCU (Deadpool declares that the Multiverse Saga delivered “miss after miss”), it’s clear the fact a Blade film is still not within reach is painfully obvious to Marvel Studios. Just don’t expect Snipes to replace Mahershala Ali, who is set as the next Blade, in the MCU.

Despite his declaration, it’s still highly unlikely Blade’s supporting role in Deadpool & Wolverine will lead to something more significant down the line. A cameo appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars is more likely, as the ending of the Deadpool sequel does not shy away from the possibility of Blade’s return or the other superheroes who perished in the battle in The Void. However, Snipes stating how there will only ever be one Blade in a film produced by Marvel Studios is nothing to ignore, especially considering how many issues plague the upcoming solo film with Mahershala Ali.

Related: Who Does Matthew McConaughey Play in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Mahershala Ali’s Blade Movie Faces Setback After Setback

The upcoming solo Blade film from Marvel Studios, starring Mahershala Ali, has faced a worrying amount of setbacks in its development. Bassim Tariq (Mogul Mowgli) was the first director attached to Blade in 2021 before getting replaced by Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country) the following year. It was set to begin production in 2023 but got delayed indefinitely due to the writer strike. Demange would later drop out of the project in June earlier this year. The film, which is also set to star Mia Goth, is being rewritten by Thor: Ragnarok scribe Eric Pearson, but no director is attached at the moment.

Even though Ali officially made his MCU debut in the post-credits scene of Eternals, it was an offscreen cameo that only included his voice. If Marvel Studios were to roll back their commitment to Ali as Blade, it would be relatively easy. The lack of positive news during its development cycle (radio silent as of late) certainly justifies any doubt that the project will come to fruition. However, Blade is still slated to release in 2025 with Ali attached to the titular role. Expect another major delay if everything stays put, but Ali’s Blade remains an important part of MCU’s future until confirmed otherwise.

The lack of new information surrounding Blade is worrying, to say the least, but even if the film is not made, it is hard to imagine Marvel Studios letting go of Ali. Despite the many road bumps the project has faced, Ali is determined to portray the vampire hunter sooner or later, and Marvel Studios would be fools to let the opportunity go to waste. Including Snipes’ version in Deadpool & Wolverine is a neat ode to a fan-favorite, but he will likely not be the one and only Blade.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently available in theaters worldwide.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy