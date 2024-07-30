Who Does Matthew McConaughey Play in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recommended Videos

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s big Deadpool Corps set piece includes several high-profile vocal cameos, including Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey. So, which character does Matthew McConaughey play in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Related: Deadpool & Wolverine: Why Does [SPOILER] Play Gambit?

Who Does Matthew McConaughey Play in Deadpool 3?

Matthew McConaughey plays the Cowboy Deadpool variant (dubbed “Cowboypool” in the credits) in Deadpool & Wolverine. The Western-inspired alternate universe incarnation of Wade Wilson is a natural fit for McConaughey, who’s one of Texas’ most well-known exports. As noted above, McConaughey only supplied Cowboypool’s voice; an uncredited stunt double handled the gunslinging Deadpool variant’s on-set performance.

This is true of many of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s other Deadpool Corps cameos. Notably, Blake Lively – the real-life wife of Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds – didn’t physically portray her character, Lady Deadpool. Presumably, this is partly because principal photography kicked off a few months after Lively gave birth in February 2023 (there’s even a meta gag about this in the film itself). Even so, comic book creator Rob Liefeld based Lady Deadpool on Lively, so her casting is a neat nod to that.

Related: Deadpool & Wolverine: What Is an Anchor Being in MCU Lore?

Similarly, MCU veteran Nathan Fillion – who cameos as various minor players in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies – created zombie variant Headpool entirely in the sound booth. That’s hardly surprising, given Headpool (as his name suggests) is a floating, disembodied head! Obviously, Fillion couldn’t act out those scenes in person, so Deadpool & Wolverine‘s VFX team stepped in.

That said, at least two credited Deadpool Corps performers captured their performances on set. Reynolds and Lively’s two youngest children, Inez and Olin Reynolds, suited up as the Merc with a Mouth’s junior multiversal counterparts, Kidpool and Babypool, respectively. Given her age, Olin doesn’t have any dialogue (giggles aside), however, Inez gets a single, profanity-filled line that rivals anything her dad says in the movie!

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently in cinemas.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy