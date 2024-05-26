Deal or No Deal Island takes the premise of Deal or No Deal and turns it into a chaotic scramble, with physical challenges, mud and more mud. But is it coming back for a second season? Here’s what we know about Deal or No Deal Island’s Season 2 release window, casting and more.

Recommended Videos

Deal Or No Deal Island Season 2 Release Window, Casting, and More

If you’re a fan of this rather silly show, you’ll be happy to hear that Deal or No Deal Island is coming back for a second season. And, as with Season 1, there’s a ridiculous $200 million in prize money up for grabs. For that kind of cash, I can’t blame Season 1’s contestants for flinging themselves into every challenge.

NBC has reported that the first season reached 30 million viewers, so it’s not surprising they’ve commissioned a second season. Even when you factor in the prize money, NBC must be making big bank off this show.

Season 2 of the show will return to ‘the Banker’s private island’, possibly Bocas del Toro in Panama. There’ll be an all-new cast of competitors, though host Joe Manganiello will be returning. Ben Crofchick, who played the Banker’s assistant, will also likely return, although that has yet to be confirmed.

From the tone of NBC’s announcement, filming has not yet started on Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island, so it doesn’t yet have an official release window. But the first season ran from February to May 2024, and I’d expect Season 2 to follow a similar schedule, possibly hitting screens in February or March 2025. The prize money is set to remain at $200 million, which, if you factor in inflation, means it’ll be worth slightly less than in Season 1. But we’re sure the winner won’t complain.

So, what we know about Deal or No Deal Island’s Season 2 is that it’s officially happening and that Joe Manganiello is back as host. We’ll update this article as we learn more, so be sure to check back soon!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more