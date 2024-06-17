Why Were There No Guards in the House of the Dragon Season 2 Blood and Cheese Scene?

House of the Dragon season 2 made its debut with a rather dark premiere episode, featuring the infamous Blood and Cheese murder scene from the books. If you’re wondering why there were no guards present during this scene in House of the Dragon, here’s what you need to know.

Where Were the Guards During the House of the Dragon Blood and Cheese Scene?

The Blood and Cheese murder scene in House of the Dragon is pretty traumatic, as Helaena — the Queen herself — is forced to choose one of her own children to die. But that begs the question, why were there no guards around to protect these members of royalty?

It’s important to remember that at this point in time, Alicent and Criston have begun a secret sexual relationship. Criston Cole is also the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, which means that he’s basically in charge of protecting the King and the royal family, and y’know, making sure that they’re well-guarded at night. It’s likely that he may have deliberately understaffed the floor where the royal family was in King’s Landing so that his men would not discover his relationship with Alicent.

In order to keep his relations with Alicent secret, Criston Cole may have sent his men away, or even shirked his own duties to keep an eye on Aegon and Helaena’s children, which resulted in Blood and Cheese having an easy path to the assassination.

In addition to that, we also see that Aegon has stationed quite a few members of the Kingsguard in the throne room where he’s spending time with his friends. It’s possible that the guards may have been diverted away from his children to himself, resulting in Helaena and the kids being left unguarded.

None of this has been confirmed in the show at the time of writing, but we’ll likely get an explanation for it in the coming episodes.

Hopefully that clears up why there were no guards present during the Blood and Cheese scene in House of the Dragon.

