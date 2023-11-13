Movies & TVNews

Denzel Washington Will Play Hannibal in New Film From Gladiator Writer

Denzel Washington is set to star in a new film based on the life of Carthaginian general Hannibal.

Adding another historical epic to the slate, Netflix (via Deadline) has revealed that it has tapped Denzel Washington for a new film about Hannibal, the Carthaginian general renowned for invading the Roman Empire using war elephants.

The project will see Washington teaming with director Antoine Fuqua once more, following previous collaborations on The Equalizer series, the 2016 remake of The Magnificent Seven, and Training Day. Meanwhile, John Logan will script the project, bringing with him previous credits on historical films, including Gladiator, The Last Samurai, and The Aviator.

The film will reportedly chronicle Hannibal’s battles in the Second Punic War, which began with his crossing of the Alps in 218BCE. Over the next few years, Hannibal’s army won a series of decisive battles and inspired several Roman city-states in the south of Italy to switch their allegiances. However, the tides turned against him over the following decade. His ambitions came to an end at the Battle of Zama in 201BCE, after which he became a peacetime politician.

Beyond this new film based on the life of Hannibal, Washington is set to play a key role in Gladiator 2, another forthcoming historical epic. At the same time, Fuqua is also attached to direct Michael, a film based on the life of legendary pop star Michael Jackson.

