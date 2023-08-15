Diablo 3 Adds Single Player Mode After 11 Years

With Diablo IV enrapturing a whole new generation of players, Blizzard is finally winding down its support of the previous game, though it’ll add one of the most requested features from the past 11 years on the way out. The team has unveiled Season 29—the final season—of Diablo 3 with the release of the public test details, and among the additions is a single-player mode.

As with most of the game’s other content, this mode (called Solo Self Found) will feature Normal and Hardcore versions, as well as leaderboards. Playing alone will be as simple as selecting the Solo Hero option in the character creator, after which you will be able to play through both the Campaign and Adventure Mode. Understandably, you won’t be able to access multiplayer elements of Diablo 3.

According to the team, the other content coming as part of Season 29, Visions of Enmity, has been built around this new single-player version of Diablo 3. One of the biggest is allowing you to pour 200 Paragon Points into each of your attributes instead of just 50, though you’ll have a cap of 800 Paragon Points. Meanwhile, the main new content is called Diabolical Fissures, which see you stepping into “pocket dimensions” to clear enemies and gain more rewards, though the enemies within will also have new abilities. You can find more details in the full post.

Diablo 3 launched at a time when always-online authentication was still just beginning, and Blizzard copped a lot of flak for implementing it. This new single-player mode doesn’t sound like it will remove that DRM, but it’s still nice to see it arrive after all this time.

And while Season 29 will be the last entirely new content drop, Blizzard will reportedly continue to recycle earlier Season content starting with Season 30. There’s currently no set date for when Season 29 will launch, but Blizzard tends to take about a month from the end of its public tests to full release. With this test running from August 15th to August 29th, it should arrive in either late September or early October.