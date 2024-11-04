Agatha All Along Almost Had Surprising Cameo

The Disney+ series Agatha All Along has finished its first season. While the series featured a number of new characters, such as Wiccan and Death, the series creator, Jac Schaeffer, had initially planned for a much larger cast. In particular, Schaeffer wanted to include a cameo appearance for She-Hulk‘s Madisynn King.

This isn’t the first time we have heard of Maisynn King possibly being involved in other MCU projects. At one point, she was rumored to be coming into Spider-Man, but the show seems to have ended and taken the characters with it.

Schaeffer spoke about her initial plans for Agatha All Along in an interview with The Ringer-Verse. She revealed that the writers wanted to include Madisynn in a scene where Agatha is gathered with a group of other witches. However, after considering the inclusion further, Schaeffer decided that Madisynn’s inclusion would be an awkward fit within the narrative. She said, “[We wanted] to get Madisynn on the Witches’ Road, but it just didn’t work. It was shoehorning.” which is hard to disagree with.

While it would be nice to see more MCU characters at a certain point, it feels like Marvel just adds them in for fan service and not for the story. There should be a real reason each character ends up in another superhero’s story, like in the comics. Trying to force characters into other projects feels wrong and like a waste.

It is unlikely that we’ll see She-Hulk or characters from her show, but there’s always a possibility that any of them will end up in other projects. She-Hulk herself is well-beloved by comic fans, so there’s no reason she wouldn’t reappear. If anything, not being in a show opens her up to cameos, as she doesn’t need much explanation for being in other projects. Maybe we’ll see her again in the future.

