Diablo IV Live-Action Trailer Revealed, Helmed by Eternals Director Chloé Zhao

Diablo IV is less than two weeks from launch, so Blizzard Entertainment has debuted a live-action trailer directed by Eternals and Nomadland director Chloé Zhao to help set the tone. You might be surprised to hear Zhao (and co-director Kiku Ohe) chipped in to help with the release of Blizzard’s latest dungeon crawler, but if you give the video, titled “Saviors Wanted,” a watch, you’ll see that she used her talents wisely. The live-action Diablo IV trailer is bleak and depressing, as viewers are forced to stand by and watch as various Sanctuary citizens meet Lilith’s wrath. Cut in-between pleas for help are some epic shots of Diablo classes like the Necromancer, Druid, and Rogue using their abilities to tear through Hell’s army.

Zhao said the live-action Diablo IV trailer gave her an opportunity to explore one of gaming’s darkest worlds in real life, via Variety: “Working with Blizzard, we had the wonderful opportunity to bring the dark, thrilling and imaginative world of Diablo IV to life. Diablo fans are very passionate, and many have been with the game for over two decades. We want to do right by the fans, honor the game’s rich lores and visceral world-building while evoking the strong emotions the players feel while immersing in the game.”

Diablo IV comes to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on June 6.