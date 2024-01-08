The 2024 Golden Globes have gotten this year’s awards season off to a great start. Shows like The Bear and Succession won big, but another show that was making waves was one that has been off the air for a while: Suits. But did Suits win a Golden Globe?

Did Suits Win a Golden Globe, Answered

The show Suits ran from 2011 to 2019 for nine seasons. There was even a spin-off featuring Jessica Pearson, aptly titled Pearson. During the show’s run, it was nominated for some awards, among them a 2016 nomination as Fantastic Cable TV Drama for the People’s Choice Awards and a 2014 TV Guide Award nomination for Favorite Drama Series.

Individual actors also got some awards nominations from the show, among them Patrick J. Adams, who got a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series in 2012. Gina Torres, meanwhile, won an NHMC Impact Award for Outstanding Performance in a Television Series in 2013 and an Imagen Foundation Award for Best Supporting Actress/Television.

During the 2024 Golden Globes, four of Suits stars, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty, presented an award together, a nod to the show’s resurgence. Absent from the main cast was Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, who played Rachel Zane on the show for seven seasons.

The Suits Resurgence Is Due to Netflix

One of the biggest reasons for the show’s recent resurgence is Netflix. The show landed on the streamer in June and broke records in a matter of months. The ensemble series follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) – who has never been to law school – as he starts work at one of the top firms in New York alongside Harvey Specter. The two con the world together and, yes, win a lot of cases.

During the show’s run, Mike’s lie gets discovered, and he and Rachel (Meghan Markle) start a relationship and eventually get married. Harvey, in the meantime, gets promoted to senior partner and then takes over as name partner and eventually admits his feelings for his longtime coworker, Donna (Sarah Rafferty), and they get married in the show’s last episode.

There are other law procedurals, but Suits remains the standard for shows that deliver a fun case and great interpersonal dynamics as well. And though the credibility of the cases is neither here nor there, it’s clear people aren’t really watching Suits for accuracy. That’s probably why they will continue watching and why a recent report indicated NBCU is developing a new series in the universe.