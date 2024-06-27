Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 27, 2024 We added the latest codes!

Your dreams will truly come true in this enchanted world that has everything you desire for a Disney fan. So, close your eyes and let your imagination take you into this magical place. Once you’re there, make a wish and let the Disney Dreamlight Valley codes fulfill them for you.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes List

Active Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes

PRIDEILLUMINATE24 : Use for Illuminate Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)

: Use for Illuminate Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket PRIDEGLOW24 : Use for Glow Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)

: Use for Glow Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket PRIDEDAZZLE24 : Use for Dazzle Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)

: Use for Dazzle Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket PRIDEBRIGHT24 : Use for Bright Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)

: Use for Bright Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket PRIDEGLEAM24 : Use for Gleam Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)

: Use for Gleam Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket PRIDESHINE24 : Use for Shine Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)

: Use for Shine Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket PRIDESHIMMER24 : Use for Shimmer Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)

: Use for Shimmer Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket PRIDERADIATE24 : Use for Radiate Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)

: Use for Radiate Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket PRIDE20231 : Use for Pride Gleam Tee

: Use for Pride Gleam Tee DDVBPACK : Use for Celebration Backpack

: Use for Celebration Backpack PRIDE20236 : Use for Pride Radiate Tee

: Use for Pride Radiate Tee PRIDE20237 : Use for Pride Bright Tee

: Use for Pride Bright Tee PRIDE20238 : Use for Pride Dazzle Tee

: Use for Pride Dazzle Tee PRIDE20233 : Use for Pride Shine Tee

: Use for Pride Shine Tee PARKSFEST24 : Use for Park Recycling Bin, Colorful Park Bench, and Park Banner Lamppost

: Use for Park Recycling Bin, Colorful Park Bench, and Park Banner Lamppost DDVBALLOON : Use for Celebration Balloon Arch and Celebration Balloon Cluster

: Use for Celebration Balloon Arch and Celebration Balloon Cluster PRIDE20232 : Use for Pride Illuminate Tee

: Use for Pride Illuminate Tee PRIDE20234 : Use for Pride Shimmer Tee

: Use for Pride Shimmer Tee DDVHEADBAND : Use for Celebration Mickey Mouse Ears and Celebration Minnie Mouse Ears

: Use for Celebration Mickey Mouse Ears and Celebration Minnie Mouse Ears PRIDE20235: Use for Pride Glow Tee

Expired Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes

FOFGLITTER

FOFCRAFTYKIT

FOFSOUVENIR

FOFSURPRISEKIT

DREAMLIGHTPARK

GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM

CENTENNIAL

FOFLOGEMS

PIXL

FOFLOSHARD

FOFSUCCESS

FOFCATCHDAY

FOFTROPHY

How to Redeem Codes for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Our guide will show you exactly how to redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley codes, so check it out below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Disney Dreamlight Valley on your device. Open the Menu and choose the Settings tab. Go into the Help section. Type the code into the text field. Hit Claim to get freebies.

