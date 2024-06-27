Promo image for Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Video Games
Codes

Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes (June 2024)

Published: Jun 27, 2024 04:43 am

Updated June 27, 2024

We added the latest codes!

Your dreams will truly come true in this enchanted world that has everything you desire for a Disney fan. So, close your eyes and let your imagination take you into this magical place. Once you’re there, make a wish and let the Disney Dreamlight Valley codes fulfill them for you.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes List

Active Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes

  • PRIDEILLUMINATE24: Use for Illuminate Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
  • PRIDEGLOW24: Use for Glow Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
  • PRIDEDAZZLE24: Use for Dazzle Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
  • PRIDEBRIGHT24: Use for Bright Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
  • PRIDEGLEAM24: Use for Gleam Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
  • PRIDESHINE24: Use for Shine Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
  • PRIDESHIMMER24: Use for Shimmer Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
  • PRIDERADIATE24: Use for Radiate Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
  • PRIDE20231: Use for Pride Gleam Tee
  • DDVBPACK: Use for Celebration Backpack
  • PRIDE20236: Use for Pride Radiate Tee
  • PRIDE20237: Use for Pride Bright Tee
  • PRIDE20238: Use for Pride Dazzle Tee
  • PRIDE20233: Use for Pride Shine Tee
  • PARKSFEST24: Use for Park Recycling Bin, Colorful Park Bench, and Park Banner Lamppost
  • DDVBALLOON: Use for Celebration Balloon Arch and Celebration Balloon Cluster
  • PRIDE20232: Use for Pride Illuminate Tee
  • PRIDE20234: Use for Pride Shimmer Tee
  • DDVHEADBAND: Use for Celebration Mickey Mouse Ears and Celebration Minnie Mouse Ears
  • PRIDE20235: Use for Pride Glow Tee

Expired Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes

  • FOFGLITTER
  • FOFCRAFTYKIT
  • FOFSOUVENIR
  • FOFSURPRISEKIT
  • DREAMLIGHTPARK
  • GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM
  • CENTENNIAL
  • FOFLOGEMS
  • PIXL
  • FOFLOSHARD
  • FOFSUCCESS
  • FOFCATCHDAY
  • FOFTROPHY

How to Redeem Codes for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Our guide will show you exactly how to redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley codes, so check it out below:

How to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Disney Dreamlight Valley on your device.
  2. Open the Menu and choose the Settings tab.
  3. Go into the Help section.
  4. Type the code into the text field.
  5. Hit Claim to get freebies.

Disney Dreamlight Valley
