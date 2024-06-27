Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 27, 2024
Your dreams will truly come true in this enchanted world that has everything you desire for a Disney fan. So, close your eyes and let your imagination take you into this magical place. Once you’re there, make a wish and let the Disney Dreamlight Valley codes fulfill them for you.
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes List
Active Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes
- PRIDEILLUMINATE24: Use for Illuminate Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
- PRIDEGLOW24: Use for Glow Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
- PRIDEDAZZLE24: Use for Dazzle Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
- PRIDEBRIGHT24: Use for Bright Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
- PRIDEGLEAM24: Use for Gleam Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
- PRIDESHINE24: Use for Shine Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
- PRIDESHIMMER24: Use for Shimmer Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
- PRIDERADIATE24: Use for Radiate Balloon Arch, Balloon Bouquet, Ear Headband, and Popcorn Bucket (New)
- PRIDE20231: Use for Pride Gleam Tee
- DDVBPACK: Use for Celebration Backpack
- PRIDE20236: Use for Pride Radiate Tee
- PRIDE20237: Use for Pride Bright Tee
- PRIDE20238: Use for Pride Dazzle Tee
- PRIDE20233: Use for Pride Shine Tee
- PARKSFEST24: Use for Park Recycling Bin, Colorful Park Bench, and Park Banner Lamppost
- DDVBALLOON: Use for Celebration Balloon Arch and Celebration Balloon Cluster
- PRIDE20232: Use for Pride Illuminate Tee
- PRIDE20234: Use for Pride Shimmer Tee
- DDVHEADBAND: Use for Celebration Mickey Mouse Ears and Celebration Minnie Mouse Ears
- PRIDE20235: Use for Pride Glow Tee
Expired Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes
- FOFGLITTER
- FOFCRAFTYKIT
- FOFSOUVENIR
- FOFSURPRISEKIT
- DREAMLIGHTPARK
- GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM
- CENTENNIAL
- FOFLOGEMS
- PIXL
- FOFLOSHARD
- FOFSUCCESS
- FOFCATCHDAY
- FOFTROPHY
How to Redeem Codes for Disney Dreamlight Valley
Our guide will show you exactly how to redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley codes, so check it out below:
- Launch Disney Dreamlight Valley on your device.
- Open the Menu and choose the Settings tab.
- Go into the Help section.
- Type the code into the text field.
- Hit Claim to get freebies.
