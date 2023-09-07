Disney+ & Hulu’s Goosebumps Reveals October Release Date, New Teaser

Everyone had that one R.L. Stine Goosebumps book that freaked them out. You could get through 20 of them without being scared, but then you hit one that just dug deep into whatever childhood fears you had and kept you up at night. Well, the teaser for Disney+ and Hulu’s new adaptation of Goosebumps may do the exact same thing, as it dropped today alongside the release date.

You can watch the trailer, which was posted to YouTube by Disney+, below. The footage confirms Goosebumps will have a release date of Friday, Oct. 13., and features what might be one of the creepier single shots in a teaser trailer in a long while.

Goosebumps was developed Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller, the former of whom directed the 2015 film adaptation starring Jack Black in which many of the ghouls and ghosts from the book series were brought to life in a haunted mansion. It seems that the show will be taking a similar slant. Instead of acting as an anthology series that adopts the books into episodes, Goosebumps will focus on a group of teens that throw a party in the house of a deceased teenager named Harold Biddle, who passed away tragically 30 years earlier. What they uncover will not only be scary but also uncover secrets of their parents’ past. Obviously, directed at a younger audience it doesn’t appear that Disney, who produced the show alongside Sony TV, is going the wacky route this time around. as the teaser is genuinely creepy.

Goosebumps is set to premiere on both of Disney’s streaming platforms, Disney+ and Hulu, as the company looks to bring the two closer together and deliver the same content across both of them. That means we’ll get the first five episodes dropping on both platforms on Friday the 13 as part of Disney+’s “Hallowstream” and Hulu’s “Huluween” celebrations. Those who still have cable will also be able to watch the first two episodes as they premiere Freeform on the same day as part of their long running “31 Nights of Halloween.”

The series stars Justin Long (Barbarian) and Rachael Harris (Lucifer), alongside newcomers Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl) and Will Price (The Equalizer).

If discovering that Goosebumps is getting a show made you really hungry for some R.L. Stine content, remember that Netflix dropped a trio of underrated horror films based on R.L. Stine’s young adult series Fear Street, which creatively spanned eras and horror genres, and can be watched right now.