Dispatch: Which game is hiding the bomb in Chapter 4?

Dispatch Chapter 4 has a task that involves defusing a bomb hidden among a pile of retro video games. Not only do you need to pick the correct game, but you also need to pass a check to shut the bomb down. Luckily, there’s an easy way to complete this mission, all by selecting a specific hero for the job.

Dispatch is a superhero comedy where the player takes on the role of a dispatch agent, sending specific people out to complete jobs. Each superhero has specific stats, powers, and traits that need to be considered, as well as a random chance of failing a job, as they’re still fallible and can screw up a mission, even though they might be the right person.

When does the bomb mission appear in Dispatch?

After helping Blonde Blazer prepare for her event, you have to send heroes out to stop a bomb from exploding. Image credit: AdHoc Studio

The Dispatch bomb mission will appear during the first shift of Episode 4. It’s called “Nostalgically Yours,” and up to three heroes can be sent on the mission. The task’s premise involves a box of retro video games being dropped off at a store, but one of them has a bomb hidden inside it.

Once the hero reaches the mission site, they’ll get a list of three games: The Wolves Inside Us, Manbomber, and Jasper’s 2.5D Adventure 2: The Return. You get one chance to pick the correct one, with no clues on where it could be hidden.

(For those unaware, The Wolves Inside Us is a reference to The Wolf Among Us, which was developed by Telltale Games. This is an intentional reference, as Dispatch is developed by AdHoc Studio, founded by veterans of Telltale, along with the writers and directors of The Wolf Among Us. Apparently, its sequel is still on the way, and should be released shortly before the heat death of the universe. )

What game is hiding the bomb in Nostalgically Yours?

The bomb is hidden in one of three retro video games. Image credit: AdHoc Studio

The Dispatch bomb is hidden within The Wolves Inside Us, which will bring up a solution prompt with multiple options for getting rid of the bomb. Selecting either of the other two will result in a loss, and you won’t be able to repeat the mission. You can skip the selection prompt by bringing a specific hero for the job, detailed in the section below.

There are two solutions for getting rid of the bomb: Destroy it (requiring 7 Combat) or deactivate it (requiring 7 Intellect). Depending on your stat spread for your team, the Dispatch characters that are the best choices for this mission are Sonar, Prism, or Golem, outside of one other hero who can nail it in one go.

How to easily complete the bomb mission in Dispatch Episode 4

There’s one hero who can instantly deal with the bomb. Image credit: AdHoc Studio

There’s a guaranteed way to complete Nostalgically Yours without needing to make any checks. If you have Flambae, then he can instantly solve the issue with his powers. Make sure he’s not busy with any other activities throughout the first dispatch section, and wait for Nosalgically Yours to appear on the list.

Flambae, as his name suggests, has fire-based powers and is able to absorb heat. Using his flame abilities, he can instantly defuse the bomb by destroying it and the game, with no harm to himself or others.

Mecha Man and Flambae don’t get on, owing to the beef they had in the past, which came to blows. That being said, they’re still professionals, and Flambae will complete the bomb disposal mission as needed.

When are Dispatch Episodes 5 & 6 coming out? Fans won't be waiting long for the future Dispatch chapters, as the game is using a weekly release structure, like the TV shows of old. The Dispatch release for Episode 5 & 6 is November 5, while Episode 7 & 8 will be released on November 12.

