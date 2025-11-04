Dispatch: Who should you cut in episode 3?

In Dispatch Episode 3, you have to cut one of two members of the Z-Team, but which heroes should you keep and which should get the boot?

Dispatch has Telltale’s DNA running through it, which makes sense, considering it’s made by people who worked at the studio. This includes making hard narrative choices, which will affect events later in the game, including one that involves removing a useful superhero from your squad for good at the end of Episode 3.

In Dispatch, the Z-Team (as it’s unofficially known) consists of a squad of superheroes with a diverse range of powers. There is some overlap between them, and you can level them up and improve their skills over the course of the story, so everyone’s run-through will be different on a mechanical level. However, Episode 3 requires you to permanently remove one of your options.

The Escapist recaps

Dispatch is a superhero narrative-based game, where the protagonist runs a dispatch service, sending heroes where they’re needed.

Unfortunately, the heroes are former criminals who are part of “The Phoenix Project”, which is trying to rehabilitate crooks by having them help the public.

Players need to use every hero available to them due to the sheer demands of the general public.

The game is currently available on PS5 and PC, with episodes being released periodically.

Which characters can you cut in Dispatch Episode 3?

Dispatch forces players to make hard choices in Episode 3, with one hero getting the axe. Image credit: AdHoc Studio

The main plot point of Dispatch Episode 3 is that one member of the Z-Team will get cut to inspire some obedience and hard work in the team, considering how they’ve been pulling dangerous pranks on each other and causing them to fail and not reach life-or-death situations.

The person who gets cut is the one who has the lowest superhero ranking that day. The story frames it as Invisigal being taken out, especially since she keeps refusing to go on missions. However, Invisigal goes on a mission involving a robbery at a donut shop that can’t be avoided, pushing her slightly higher up the list.

After Invisigal gets her boost, the Dispatch Episode 3 cut choice is forced on the player. They have to pick between Sonar and Coupe. After the decision is made, they’re removed from the party for good.

Dispatch: Who to cut – Sonar or Coupe?

Either Sonar or Coupe won’t stay in the Z-Team for Episode 4 – Image credit: AdHoc Studio

As Dispatch lets the player upgrade the stats of each hero, it’s possible to make them specialize in different fields, to have as wide a net as possible when trying to complete tasks. In terms of their base stats, without any upgrades, Sonar focuses on Intellect and Charisma, while Coupe has high Combat and Mobility.

Of the two, Sonar is the better one to keep, considering his naturally high Intellect, which players should boost whenever leveling up. This gives him a great niche to fill whenever smart tasks are needed. As such, Dispatch Episode 3’s best choice is to keep the bat-related but legally distinct from Batman man around.

Coupe, on the other hand, suffers from not being important enough to the story. Invisgal is likely staying to the end, so she’s the best option for a Mobility hero, while there are several other, better options for Combat heroes, like Punch Up.

What are the repercussions for cutting Sonar or Coupe?

Members of the Z-Team aren’t happy losing one of their own – Image credit: AdHoc Studio

Dispatch is hinting that there will be repercussions for cutting one of the Z-Team further down the line. The game points out that each member is close to someone on the team: Sonar is friends with Maevola, and Coupe is friends with Punch Up. Indeed, the friend will pull a prank on the protagonist in Episode 4.

Dispatch Episode 4 also features people repeating rumors that Sonar or Coup will return to a life of crime. Considering this is a Telltale-style game, the cut will almost certainly have repercussions in future Episodes, though the full extent isn’t known just yet.

The cut team member may join Shroud’s side when he returns to the story, possibly being joined by their friend. This feels like an easy way to create drama and delve more into Robert’s role as a mentor, possibly with the opportunity to bring them back into the fold with a last-minute redemption or sacrifice moment.

The cut moment could be one of Dispatch Episode 3’s most important decisions. Players will have to wait until the story reaches its climax to see whether Sonar or Coup return to the story, or whether they’re being side-lined to make way for other heroes.

Ask The Escapist

Is there a way to keep both Sonar and Coupe in Dispatch Episode 3? Nope. The point of the Episode is that the lowest-ranking hero on the list will get removed from the Z-Team. As Invisigal receives a boost for story reasons, it will always be Sonar and Coupe tied for the bottom spot, with the player forced to pick between the two. Will cutting characters make it harder for the developers to make future seasons of Dispatch? It depends on how they’re handled. The character you keep may die in a future episode. So, even if the hero you sent off never returns, the story has a reason for them not to be around, making it considerably easier to make more seasons. The hero who gets cut could then appear for a short cameo. Is Dispatch coming to Nintendo Switch 2 or Xbox Series X/S? There’s currently no word on more ports. Still, given the game sold a million copies in a short period, it’s likely AdHoc Studio wants to get it on as many platforms as possible, especially if they’re going to expand it into a bigger brand. When will Dispatch Episodes 5 & 6 be released? Dispatch episodes 5 & 6 will launch together on November 5, 2025. The final chapters, Episode 7 & 8, will launch on November 12. No future seasons have been announced.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy