There are thousands of Stardew Valley mods out there to enjoy. But will they affect your previous saves? Here’s our answer.

Does Adding Mods to Stardew Valley Affect Every Save File?

Simply put, yes. Mods will instantly work on new saves, and If you load any of your older Stardew Valley saves with mods installed and active, they will affect your save. This can bring life to old saves and make things like farming, fishing, and relationships easier. However, if you’d prefer to leave certain saves unaffected, don’t worry; mods can be disabled easily.

How To Disable Stardew Valley Mods on PC/Steam Deck

Simply open up your mod folder and rename the mod you would like to disable by adding a period in front of its name. The next time you load up Stardew Valley, this mod should be disabled.

Alternatively, you can also move the mod’s file out of your mod folder. If you’re using this method, make sure to put the file somewhere you’ll remember when you want to enable the mod again.

How To Disable Stardew Valley Mods on Android

The Stardew Valley app for Android supports most mods. If you want to play without them at any point, open up your file explorer (called MyFiles on Samsung), and either add a period at the start of the mod you’d like to disable’s name or move the file out of your Stardew Valley folder.

Mod support for Stardew Valley is currently not available for iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Do Stardew Valley Mods Corrupt Old Saves?

Most mods won’t corrupt your old saves, however it does happen occasionally. If it does, don’t panic; it’s an easy fix. By undoing your last save, you can revert things back to normal.

Find your save files, and find the SaveGameInfo file and the file that has your farm’s name. Delete both these files. Then, find the SaveGameInfo_Old file and the file that says your farm name with _old at the end. Remove the _old from both files. When you reload your farm, it should be back to your previous save.

Some mods won’t be compatible with older saves, and if you load them with the mod installed, they’ll crash. Make sure to always check what versions of Stardew Valley each mod you install is compatible with.

And that’s our answer to whether modding Stardew Valley affects every save file.

Stardew Valley is available now.

