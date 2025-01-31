How To Get Multiple Pets in Stardew Valley

One of the best parts about caring for a farm in Stardew Valley is the variety of animals you can have wandering around, including livestock and pets. It turns out that there’s a way to obtain multiple pets for your character, so here’s how to do it.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock Multiple Pets in Stardew Valley

Screenshot by The Escapist

When you start a new character in Stardew Valley, you have the opportunity to adopt either a cat or dog that can then live on your farm as a pet. Originally, the game would only allow players to keep one pet per save file, but the 1.6 update released in early 2024 finally made it possible to adopt multiple pets.

If you want to add more pets to your farm, however, you’ll need to satisfy some progress-related requirements first.

First and foremost, you need to maximize your friendship level with your pet. Start by making sure to provide your current pet with a full bowl of water daily, which you can fill with your Watering Can. This excludes rainy and snowy days where the bowl will fill on its own.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Along with that, you need to pet them once a day by interacting with them. You’ll know you’ve done so when a heart bubble appears over their head. You can check your pet’s friendship meter via the “Animals” tab in your pause menu.

Once their friendship meter fills up completely, you’ll receive a notice from Marnie in the mail about the opportunity to adopt other pets that she has available at her shop south of your farm. Alternatively, if you somehow avoided adopting your first pet throughout your first year, Marnie will still send the notice at the start of Year 2.

How To Adopt Multiple Pets in Stardew Valley

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you receive the notice from Marnie, you can go check out what pets she has available during her regular shop hours of 9:00-4:00 pm (closed Monday and Tuesday). After arriving, speak to Marnie at the counter and there should be a menu option to “Adopt Pets.”

Select it and a list of all 12 available Pet Licenses will be shown, including five variations of dogs and cats, as well as two types of turtles. Each license will cost you a moderate sum of money, so make sure that you come prepared to pay up.

The full list of Pet Licenses and their costs include:

Pet License Cost Pet License – Brown Cat 40,000g Pet License – Grey Cat 40,000g Pet License – Orange Cat 40,000g Pet License – White Cat 40,000g Pet License – Black Cat 40,000g Pet License – Brown Dog w/ Blue Collar 40,000g Pet License – Brown Dog (Shepherd) 40,000g Pet License – Brown Dog w/ Red Collar 40,000g Pet License – Black and White Dog w/ Red Bandana 40,000g Pet License – Dark Brown Dog 40,000g Pet License – Green Turtle 60,000g Pet License – Purple Turtle 500,000g

Related: 6 Features From Fields of Mistria I Wish Were in Stardew Valley

How To Get Supplies for Pets in Stardew Valley

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you’ve chosen the pet (or pets) that you want for your farm, your next important task is to visit Robin’s carpentry shop in the northern area of Pelican Town to have Pet Bowls made for each new pet.

Not only does it provide them with a source of water, but this acts as their “home” and ensures that your friendship meter with your pets doesn’t diminish because if you neglect it long enough, they will eventually run away. At that point, you’ll be out a best friend and quite a bit of money.

Pet Bowls can be found under Robin’s “Construct Farm Buildings” menu, and each one will cost 5,000g and 25 x Hardwood (obtained with Copper Axe or better). You may want to build these first before adopting your new pets, to ensure friendship points aren’t lost.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can purchase other optional supplies for your pets at Marnie’s Ranch, such as Doghouses (outdoor) and Cat Trees (indoor). Note that these items are purely decorative and don’t impact your pets’ friendship meters in any way.

That concludes how to get multiple pets in Stardew Valley. Be sure to check out The Escapist for other news and guides related to the game such as all Stardew Valley farm types and how to pick the best one.

Stardew Valley is available now

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy