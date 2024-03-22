All Stardew Valley Farm Types and How to Pick the Best One

The type of farm you inherit in Stardew Valley is up to you, with eight different maps to choose from. Your farm layout can really impact your gameplay, so we’re breaking down what each farm map has to offer to help you choose the best one for you.

All Stardew Valley Farm Types

At character creation, you decide the appearance of both your avatar and your farm. There are currently eight different Stardew Valley farm types that players can choose between.

Each map has its perks and downsides, and they even have slightly different aesthetics for your starter home. Let’s dig a bit deeper to see where you should plant your next save.

Stardew Valley Standard Farm

Screenshot by The Escapist

This is the basic farm map, which features a decent-sized plot of land with relatively few obstacles. The standard farm includes resources like wood, hardwood, stone, and a few small bits of water to refill your watering can.

The Standard Farm is a good choice for first-time Stardew Valley players who want to learn the mechanics. It won’t offer any particularly huge challenges and has a good bit of everything to get you started.

Stardew Valley Riverlands Farm

The Riverlands Farm offers players a good bit of fishing space, as it’s made up of several connected islands. There are some trees and rocks around when you first move in, so resources are available. You’ll also have a fish smoker right from day one.

At Riverlands Farm, you’ll have space to farm and raise livestock, but you need to be more creative in your layout since the water limits where you can build. Another challenge I’ve encountered is that some trees will fall right into the water when cut down, causing you to lose precious resources. Still, Riverlands Farm is a great choice for the dedicated Stardew Valley fisherperson since it brings plentiful fishing rights to your front door. The smoker you get at the start of the game increases the sale value of fish, as well.

Stardew Valley Forest Farm

This farm has limited farming space due to the encroaching forest but will offer up plentiful foraging opportunities and a fair share of wood at the ready. Players considering this map should remember that many of the stumps blocking your path will require an axe upgrade or two before they can be removed.

If you enjoy spending time in the Secret Woods and love to forage, the Forest Farm map may be a good fit. On the other hand, if you get easily frustrated walking around obstacles early in the game, you may want to pick another layout.

Stardew Valley Hill-top Farm

The Hill-top farm map offers players a challenge, with rocky terrain and water breaking up the farming space. That said, you’ll have mining and fishing right at your doorstep.

The Hill-top Farm map in Stardew Valley will give you ample opportunities if you enjoy mining and collecting precious stones. You’ll also be able to grow some crops and fish, though there are better maps for these gameplay elements. In addition, the limited space on the map means it will be hard to fit many larger buildings so that livestock may be tricky.

Stardew Valley Wilderness Farm

Cozy gamers who dislike the combat elements of Stardew Valley may want to avoid the Wilderness Farm map, which offers great farming land at the price of roaming monsters after dark. The map itself is similar to the Standard Farm but with a few more landscape obstacles.

The Wilderness Farm offers plenty of room to grow crops and place buildings, so you’ve got some gameplay freedom. But at night, you’ll engage in combat right on your property. Great if you enjoy swinging your pixel sword and reaping the rewards of defeating monsters. Not so much if Skull Cavern haunts your real-life dreams at night already.

Stardew Valley Four Corners Farm

Four Corners Farm is divided up, as the name suggests, into four different sections of land. From the game description, this map is intended for multiplayer games so each farmer can have their own slice.

The top two sections offer space for crops or farm animals, while the bottom two have options for fishing and mining. This is a good choice if you’d like a little bit of everything but want something different from the standard farm map.

Stardew Valley Beach Farm

If you’ve always dreamed of a house on the beach, Stardew Valley’s Beach Farm might call your name. This map features sandy soil that limits your ability to use sprinklers. However, you’ll easily be able to forage the bounty of the sea, including shipping crates that wash ashore.

Players who enjoy foraging seashells and fishing will likely get a lot out of this map. I can also see it being fun if you enjoy setting up crab pots and checking them every morning since there’s ample room to do so. That said, if having a carefully thought-out sprinkler system is key to your farm design, the sandy soil will wreck your plans.

Stardew Valley Meadowlands Farm

Meadowlands Farm is the newest farm addition to Stardew Valley, added with the 1.6 Update. Players who choose this layout start the game with two chickens, and it’s got a clear livestock focus. However, you’ve got good access to water for fishing and plenty of resources on the property as well.

This map’s blue grass is beloved by farm animals, but plants aren’t the biggest fan of the soil. Meadowlands Farm is suited to the player who enjoys caring for cows, chickens, and the like. If you’re here for the newly-introduced carrots and other crops, it may not be the best fit for you.