How to Get Hardwood Easily in Stardew Valley

The popular farming and social simulation game Stardew Valley revolves around the player improving their home and community. In order to facilitate this, players need to accumulate resources, including hardwood.

Hardwood is one of the more valuable resources in Stardew Valley, particularly when it comes to construction and crafting, and, as one might expect, much rarer to find than regular wood. Fortunately, there are plenty of tricks and strategies players can use in order to get hardwood more quickly in the game. Here are the best ways to get hardwood easily in Stardew Valley and some of the best things to use hardwood for.

How to Get Hardwood in Stardew Valley Easily

There are a number of ways to restock hardwood quickly, but one of the easiest is by chopping up large tree stumps with an ax at least of copper quality. The Secret Woods respawn six large tree stumps each day, each yielding two hardwood pieces. For players who have selected the forest farm map, eight large stumps spawn on the left side of the map each day. Mahogany trees yield hardwood when chopped down by any ax, and players can harvest mahogany seeds to plant on their farms from places like Ginger Island or get them from the island trader in exchange for a stingray.

Other strategies to increase the amount of hardwood drops include mastering the lumberjack profession, which will give normal trees a chance to drop hardwood when chopped down with normal axes. Fish ponds that have at least six woodskip in them, often found in the Secret Woods, also have a chance of granting the player hardwood pieces. Finally, trees with hardwood can be found on floors 41-69 of the Dangerous Mines – just be sure to bring copper and/or steel axes to increase the likelihood of hardwood drops.

What Hardwood Is Used for in Stardew Valley

Hardwood is, as one might guess, needed to build hardwood fences, the most durable fence in the game, with one hardwood piece creating a section of fence. Many totems also use hardwood as a key component, with each totem granting a variety of abilities. A lot of productive items, including casks, cheese makers, and heavy tappers, also require hardwood as a major component in their construction.

In terms of the farm itself, 150 pieces of hardwood are needed to complete the second all-around upgrade to the farmhouse, along with 50,000 gold. 100 pieces of hardwood, along with five iron bars and 10,000 gold, are needed to construct the stable addition to a farm. Hardwood is one of those resources that are vital in progressing Stardew Valley, and any means to get it quickly and easily will help players immensely throughout the game.