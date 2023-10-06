Stardew Valley Creator Teases Historic New Feature Coming in Update 1.6

ConcernedApe teased what might be the most important new Stardew Valley feature of all time: tiny, adorable hats for our cats (and dogs). The developer shared a first look at pet clothes in a post on X.

ConcernedApe didn’t reveal too much about pet cosmetics coming in Stardew Valley 1.6, but honestly, he didn’t need to. The tease in question is a picture of four pets sporting four different styles. There’s a small brown dog with a cute little hat and another furry friend with a nice blue bow. The cats, meanwhile, have what seems to be feathered caps. The pet hat options ConcernedApe had to share are already fantastic, but the best part is that the door is now open for so many more possibilities.

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update has no release date. However, it’s clear from this new image that ConcernedApe is taking it very, very seriously. It’s unclear how many hats or clothing items you’ll be able to dress your pets up in, so let’s hope to learn more about our options soon. You can see hats on cats and dogs in the image below.

Stardew Valley version 1.6 is set to be the farming sim’s biggest update since version 1.5 launched in 2020. ConcernedApe has toiled away on the new content for a while now, with our biggest update arriving just a few weeks ago. At the time, the creator revealed some of the biggest additions it will bring, including a new major festival, two new mini-festivals, new late-game content, 100+ new lines of dialogue, eight-player multiplayer on PC, and more.

ConcernedApe has not revealed an update for Stardew Valley update 1.6, but when he does, you can be sure to read about it here.