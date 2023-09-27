ConcernedApe Teases Tons of New Content in Stardew Valley 1.6 Update

Stardew Valley is the gift that keeps on giving, with developer ConcernedApe today revealing what to expect in version 1.6, the next major update to the farming sim. As you might expect after almost three years in development, there’s a bevy of content on the way, including official multiplayer support on PC and much more dialogue.

ConcernedApe dropped the sneak peek in a post on X today, while taking pains to specify that the content is still in development with no set release date. While many fans are likely to finally have the option to build and share their farms with friends, solo players are well catered to as well. Beyond the more than 100 new lines of dialogue, there are also new items, crafting recipes, and late-game content that will give plenty more for players to sink their teeth into. Also being added are three new festivals and winter outfits for the NPCs. You can see the full list below:

1.6 content sneak peek. no release date yet pic.twitter.com/vyhbFRkZ00 — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 27, 2023

Not included on the list is the plan to focus on new support for modders that ConcernedApe announced back in February, which is intended to “make modding a lot easier and much more powerful.”

Stardew Valley has received incremental updates since its original launch in 2016, which has helped to power the game’s incredible longevity. The last major patch, 1.5, dropped in December 2020, which was headlined by split-screen co-op while also adding new characters, a significant expansion to the endgame, and plenty more. Since then, the updates have been focused on bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

The 1.6 update for Stardew Valley isn’t the only thing ConcernedApe is working on, though. In 2021, he announced Haunted Chocolatier, though few details have been released since then.

We’ll let you know as soon as we know about a release date for the coming update, as well as new details on the next project, so check back regularly for more.