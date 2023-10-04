Stardew Valley Creator Shares New Haunted Chocolatier Screenshots

Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe shared a new look at Haunted Chocolatier, which will be his next game.

To celebrate reaching a million followers on X, ConcernedApe shared four screenshots from Haunted Chocolatier, which you can see below. The first shows the player character inside a house, while subsequent images show them shooting a monster with a bow and arrow, a fountain with three mermaids pouring water, and an extremely spooky library. At the time of writing, there’s not much we know about the game for certain, so the context of these isn’t immediately clear. Still, they make clear that Haunted Chocolatier will be like Stardew Valley in many ways, though with some tweaks.

Thanks for 1 million followers 👍here's a few Haunted Chocolatier images pic.twitter.com/3PW2jMIF3R — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 4, 2023

Early in September, ConcernedApe shared another look at Haunted Chocolatier. That time around, the screenshot featured a character extremely similar to Stardew Valley‘s Grandpa, igniting speculation about just how the new game will be tied to the dev’s earlier work. It’s going to take awhile to find out, though, as ConcernedApe is currently at work on the 1.6 update for Stardew Valley, which will featured, among other things, new festivals, more late-game content, additional dialogue, and several other enhancements.

Haunted Chocolatier is a life sim in which the player will make confections. The game’s vibe seems decidedly more spooky than Stardew Valley. Still, players will be able to embrace all the hallmarks of that old game, such as building relationships with townspeople and engaging in some light combat with monsters in their search for the best possible ingredients. Personally, it’s the game I’m most excited for at this point, as I put hundreds of hours into Stardew Valley — and that was before I got paid to write about video games.

Haunted Chocolatier doesn’t have a release date at this time. Luckily, you still have Stardew Valley, and can play it on pretty much every console that’s come out since the game released in 2016.