Stardew Valley’s ConcernedApe Shares Mysterious New Image From Haunted Chocolatier

Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe shared a mysterious new image from his next game, Haunted Chocolatier.

Posted to X, the image shows an old man waking up saying, “I was just having the most terrible dream.” ConcernedApe captioned the image, “here’s a haunted chocolatier screne.” The context for the screenshot isn’t totally clear, but that didn’t stop people in the comments from speculating that this is the same Grandpa who gives players their farm in Stardew Valley. This has led to further speculation players might take on the role of their Stardew Valley character’s sibling, or that the game is some sort of prequel or related in some other unexpected way. At this point, that’s really all just speculation, and none of ConcernedApe’s follow-ups have clarified the matter, at least at the time of writing.

here's a haunted chocolatier screne pic.twitter.com/bCVy3NJaMS — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 5, 2023

Although the man’s model in Haunted Chocolatier does really resemble Grandpa’s look from Stardew Valley, there are several differences, and it’s entirely possible people are reading too much into the screenshot. Considering just how sparse details have been about the game, though, it makes sense people are champing at the bit for any additional information. As a Stardew Valley player myself, I’ve been looking forward to learning more about Haunted Chocolatier since the game was first announced in 2021.

So far, what we know about Haunted Chocolatier is that players will run a confectionary. Combat will again be a part of the game, as will the ability to romance various townspeople. Additionally, in 2020, ConcernedApe disclosed that he’s making two Stardew Valley-related projects. He said one would be a farming game, while the other would “tie into Stardew Valley in some way,” though he wasn’t sure about what world it would be in at the time.

Haunted Chocolatier does not have a release date at the time of writing.