Stardew Valley’s Fishing Mini-Game Just Got Made Into a Wordle Clone

Fans of Stardew Valley and Wordle have officially received the mash-up of their dreams: Pufferdle.

On the official Stardew Valley forums, a user named sircactupus posted a link to their mash-up of the beloved farming sim and Wordle. At the start of the game, players catch a fish. From there, the player has six tries in which they select a fish and the game tells them if there are any matches for the mystery fish’s season, weather, location, or time. There are several options available to tweak the player experience, including skipping the fishing mini-game, turning on hard mode, and more. You can find the game at pufferdle.com.

ConcernedApe, the developer behind Stardew Valley, even responded to the post, saying, “That’s a really cool idea! It’s a great idea and well executed.” He later shared a link to the game on Twitter.

I’m a massive Stardew Valley fan, and even though it can be frustrating, especially in the early game, I’ve come to really enjoy the fishing. There’s something appealing to me about the idea of being able to test my knowledge of the game’s various fish as earned over hundreds of hour of play. Frankly, I think there’s a good chance I’ll be significantly better at Pufferdle than actual Wordle, a game that’s made me question whether or not my MA in English was of any value if I couldn’t even guess such simple five-letter words as “crack.”

Stardew Valley is available now for pretty much every current and last-gen platform. ConcernedApe’s next game will be Haunted Chocolatier, though that game does not have a release date at the time of writing.

KEEP READING: Six More of the Most Haunting Tracks Used in Video Games