Meadowlands Farm Map in Stardew Valley 1.6 – Secrets, Perks & Strategies

Players are going to want to start fresh in Stardew Valley 1.6, as a new farm map is available to try out. Meadowlands Farm takes things in a new direction, encouraging players to consider livestock over crops – and you even start with a Coop.

Stardew Valley has consistently focused on adding challenging new farm maps in recent years. The beach map and 4-corners map both have stipulations that make an average day as a farmer more difficult. However, instead of preventing sprinkler placement or making a maze out of daily chores, 1.6 offers players a chance to become the best livestock farmer with a location perfect for chickens, cows, and pigs to thrive.

Full Meadowlands Farm Map in Stardew Valley 1.6

The Meadowlands Farm map in Stardew Valley 1.6 doesn’t start players off with Turnip seeds. Instead, they receive 15 Hay, 1 Small Coop, and 2 Chickens. Players will also find the new Blue Chewy Grass growing around their farm.

Why Players Should Pick Meadowlands Farm in Stardew Valley

This farm is perfect for players looking to live out their dream as a livestock farmer. The location sports 3 ponds, as well as ample space for grasses to thrive. A good deal of grass for hay is also growing from the start of Spring 1, Year 1, ensuring players can feed their new chickens even while funds are still tight.

This map feels smaller than options like the classic farm, though it does offer several areas that will be good for crops, such as the location directly under the player’s home, and down in the area between the two large ponds.

Tips For Meadowlands Farm in Stardew Valley 1.6

Every map has a handful of perks that players will want to utilize to truly flourish in Stardew Valley, and Meadowlands Farm is no exception. Below are our recommendations for how to thrive on the new farm map.