What Does Blue Grass Do in Stardew Valley 1.6

When it comes to feeding animals in Stardew Valley, players only need to grow grass or purchase hay to keep critters happy. However, the 1.6 update has introduced a new Blue Grass type that offers a unique perk for growers.

While Stardew Valley has had numerous updates since its release eight years ago, the system for livestock has stayed relatively simple. Players can purchase barns and coops, and fill them up with a small selection of farm-friendly creatures to obtain products from. Taking care of the animals is nothing more than a pat on the head and a trough or paddock full of food. This is a stark contrast to the sometimes complex brushing and breeding mechanics of other games. Until 1.6, animal feed was nothing more than yellow hay bought from Marnie or harvested from the player’s grassy fields. However, the introduction of Blue Grass offers a more effective way to feed and raise barnyard animals.

How Does Blue Grass Work in Stardew Valley?

Screenshot via Escapist

Feeding animals Blue Grass in Stardew Valley accelerates the animal’s heart level growth x2. This means animals will begin producing higher-quality goods at twice the speed of standard feed options.

Because the 1.6 Meadowlands Farm encourages players to focus on raising livestock, this feed is critical for making a profit, especially early in the game.

How To Get Blue Grass in Stardew Valley

Surprisingly, this grass isn’t tethered to Shane and his blue chickens. To get Blue Grass in Stardew Valley, players will need to start with the Meadowlands Farm map or purchase the recipe from Qi’s Ginger Island shopfront.

For those planning to start a new farm with 1.6, the fastest way to get Blue Grass is via the new farm map. It is available right from Spring 1, Year 1, offering a helpful boost to the two chickens the location comes with.

However, for those playing an already progressed save, or wanting to explore other farm map options, head to Qi’s Shop on Ginger Island and grab the Blue Grass Starter Recipe for crafting. We will update this guide when we access the recipe, to let players know what they will need to make it.