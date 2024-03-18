All Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Patch Notes

A fresh start is just around the corner for Stardew Valley fans, as the 1.6 update launches on March 19. Spoiler-free sneak peeks at patch notes have been shared to excite players, offering a glimpse of what to expect in the new content.

Stardew Valley, much like Minecraft, has kept relevancy with fans through a series of free updates for the base game. These expansions to content encourage new players to try the title out, while long-time farming enthusiasts can start a new save. Because of this, Stardew Valley has become a timeless, constantly changing staple to the simulation genre – and the new update has players waiting on the edge of their seats.

The 1.6 update for Stardew Valley plans to expand on existing content while also adding new tidbits for players to enjoy. This includes new character dialogue and a fresh farmstead map, among other improvements. However, to prep for the release, developer ConcernedApe has been teasing points from the patch notes. We have gathered this together for players ahead of release.

“Cutting down a fruit tree now yields the appropriate fruit sapling”. Additionally, the sapling will match the quality of the tree it was cut from, growing more quickly with every quality improvement.

Bug fix for the issue where harvesting was faster lef-to-right and right-to-left

Extended radius of downward-facing melee attacks

Reduced pet-push requirement from 1.5 seconds to .75 seconds. Move those puppies out of the way quickly.

Spouses will enter a “honeymoon” period for 7 days after marriage, preventing them from becoming all-day bed lumps due to being unhappy or upset.

Jelly, pickles, wind, and juices now all have a unique coloration based on the ingredients used to make them.

Players can now, upsettingly, drink mayonnaise.

Meadowlands Farm type will feature blue grass and come with a coop and 2 chickens

1.6 content sneak peek. no release date yet pic.twitter.com/vyhbFRkZ00 — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 27, 2023

Currently, players have a soft idea of what new content will be added to the 1.6 Update in Stardew Valley. According to a tweet by ConcernedApe from September 2023, multiplayer will be increased to 8 players, winter outfits will be added for villagers, and new mini and major festivals will spice up yearly gameplay. Additionally, “Big Chests” and Wild Horseradish Juice have also been confirmed via tweets throughout the past several months.

This article will update when the full patch notes become available for the 1.6 update in Stardew Valley, breaking down everything you need to know about the newest content for the game.