The social and farming simulation game Stardew Valley introduces plenty of memorable characters as players renovate their own farms and communities. One of the more important figures in the game is Robin. Here’s where and when to find Robin in Stardew Valley and how to become her friend.

Where to Find Robin in Stardew Valley

The player approaches Robin’s home

Robin is often found at the carpenter shop from 9 AM to 5 PM most days, which is in her home on 24 Mountain Road on the mountain. On Tuesdays, the carpenter shop is closed, so Robin can participate in the exercise class in Caroline’s house but can be seen on her way to and from the class in her own home from 9:30 AM to 8 PM. Prior to the shop opening, she can be found in her bedroom. After the shop closes, she can be found in the mountain area most days and in her kitchen on rainy days before going to bed at 9 PM.

Whenever Robin is performing additions and renovations to the player character’s farm, she closes the shop in the interim. After the beach resort is opened on Ginger Island, Robin will occasionally spend her Tuesdays there instead of exercising with Caroline, eventually leaving the island at 6 PM to return home and go to bed. On Fridays, Robin closes the shop early, around 4:30 PM, and joins her husband Demetrius at the Stardrop Saloon before returning home at 9 PM to go straight to bed. After the community center is renovated, Robin will go there on Mondays after closing her shop before going to bed at her usual 9 PM time.

On Day 18 of the Summer, Robin will spend the day at Harvey’s clinic instead of working, being there from approximately 8 AM to 4 PM before returning home to sleep. On Day 16 of the Winter, Robin will work a normal day before visiting the Night Market after closing up her shop, staying there until 11:30 PM before returning home.

What Does Robin Like?

Robin answers the phone

Robin will accept up to two gifts per week for the usual friendship points, with the exception being the week of her birthday on Day 21 of the Fall when she can receive an additional gift on the actual birthdate. Gifts given on Robin’s birthday reward the player with eight times their usual effectiveness. Whenever Robin is performing additions or renovations on the farm, she cannot be given gifts.

Robin loves goat cheese, peaches, and spaghetti, along with the universally loved items. She also likes all types of milk, all types of fruit (though not as much as peaches), hardwood, quartz, and the universally liked items. Avoid giving Robin wild horseradish and holly.