Stardew Valley Confirms Spring Release Date For 1.6 Update

Fans of Stardew Valley will have the chance to return to the slice-of-life game with new content, following the confirmation of the 1.6 update release date. The update is highly anticipated, with players following months of teasers shared by creator ConcernedApe on Twitter/X.

The 1.6 update announcement comes on the eighth anniversary of the title, edging Stardew Valley that much closer to a full decade of dedicated gameplay. Players who have been with the game since its basement days as a humble indie title are likely thrilled to know that the next free expansion will be coming this spring, instead of later in 2024.

According to a post shared by ConcernedApe on Twitter/X, the Stardew Valley 1.6 update will be released for PC on March 19, 2024.

It's the 8th anniversary of Stardew Valley. Thank you for all the support over the years! Today I am announcing the PC Release date for the 1.6 update: –March 19th–. Console & Mobile will follow as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/dMEFydjSqC — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 26, 2024

The post states that mobile and console releases will follow shortly after the PC launch. In the past, this has taken several months due to porting requirements and controller settings.

According to previous teasers shared on Twitter/X, fans can expect a wealth of fresh ways to engage with the game, including a new farm location, expanded character dialogue, expanded Joja Mart content, and end-game goals.

1.6 content sneak peek. no release date yet pic.twitter.com/vyhbFRkZ00 — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 27, 2023 Additionally, characters will receive winter outfits, and co-op will be expanded to support up to eight players. This is exciting news for fans who enjoy playing with friends on PC and consoles.

Stardew Valley is a gift that keeps on giving to fans of the cozy genre. From its addictive gameplay to the options for modifications to expand what is already present in the base game, every new adventure feels like playing for the first time. While it is likely updates will begin to taper off as The Haunted Chocolatier prepares for its debut, it is wonderful to see ConcernedApe continuing work on Stardew Valley.

While there are still a few weeks to go before the Stardew Valley 1.6 update will be released, now is the perfect time to jump back into the game, refresh on the mechanics, and prep for playing new content in an existing save or a fresh playthrough. With so many exciting new secrets to discover, the update is sure to have something for every fan of the game.