How To Get Carrot Seeds in Stardew Valley

Farming is the key to earning money in Stardew Valley, and the majority of crops come from seeds purchased at the General Store. However, the 1.6 update is here to challenge farmers with Carrot Seeds that must be found outside of the shop.

Stardew Valley‘s 1.6 update has introduced a new type of seed for every season, including Carrots, Summer Squash, Broccoli, and Powdermelon. These seeds aren’t going to propagate as a forageable item or appear in any shops. Players will need to venture out into the world and hunt them down the hard way – by digging holes.

Where To Find Carrot Seeds in Stardew Valley

To find carrot seeds in Stardew Valley, players must dig worm spots with the hoe during the Spring season. Doing so has the possibility of dropping a bag of carrot seeds.

These seeds can then be planted to grow carrot plants, which will be ready to harvest in three days.

How To Craft Carrot Seeds in Stardew Valley

While players can find carrot seeds as early as Spring 1, Year 1, they may want to hang onto these seeds until they can craft the seed maker. Using this machine, players can use the carrots they harvest to create additional carrot seeds in the same way that Ancient Fruit seeds are farmed. This means carrots likely won’t be a truly lucrative crop until Year 2 at the earliest.

The Seed Maker is unlocked at Farming Level 9 and requires 25 Wood, 1 Gold Bar, and 10 Coal to craft. It can also be obtained as a reward for completing the Dye bundle at the Community Center, or as a reward from Bulletin Board quests, offering players an opportunity to get one before they can access the crafting recipe.

This process seems to be the same for all new Stardew Valley seasonal crop seeds, giving players a new reason to go after the wriggling spots on the ground.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.